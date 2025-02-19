QuotazioniSezioni
CRVO: CervoMed Inc

7.79 USD 0.31 (3.83%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CRVO ha avuto una variazione del -3.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.79 e ad un massimo di 8.29.

Segui le dinamiche di CervoMed Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.79 8.29
Intervallo Annuale
1.80 15.00
Chiusura Precedente
8.10
Apertura
8.29
Bid
7.79
Ask
8.09
Minimo
7.79
Massimo
8.29
Volume
223
Variazione giornaliera
-3.83%
Variazione Mensile
-19.27%
Variazione Semestrale
-13.83%
Variazione Annuale
-45.41%
