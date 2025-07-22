QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ARKO
ARKO: ARKO Corp

4.83 USD 0.19 (3.78%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ARKO ha avuto una variazione del -3.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.78 e ad un massimo di 5.06.

Segui le dinamiche di ARKO Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.78 5.06
Intervallo Annuale
3.51 7.83
Chiusura Precedente
5.02
Apertura
5.02
Bid
4.83
Ask
5.13
Minimo
4.78
Massimo
5.06
Volume
1.223 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.78%
Variazione Mensile
-2.42%
Variazione Semestrale
21.05%
Variazione Annuale
-30.90%
20 settembre, sabato