Valute / ARKO
ARKO: ARKO Corp
4.83 USD 0.19 (3.78%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ARKO ha avuto una variazione del -3.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.78 e ad un massimo di 5.06.
Segui le dinamiche di ARKO Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ARKO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.78 5.06
Intervallo Annuale
3.51 7.83
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.02
- Apertura
- 5.02
- Bid
- 4.83
- Ask
- 5.13
- Minimo
- 4.78
- Massimo
- 5.06
- Volume
- 1.223 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.78%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.05%
- Variazione Annuale
- -30.90%
20 settembre, sabato