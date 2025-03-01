Valute / AAA
AAA: Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS First Priority CLO Bond
25.08 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AAA ha avuto una variazione del 0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.04 e ad un massimo di 25.09.
Segui le dinamiche di Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS First Priority CLO Bond. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.04 25.09
Intervallo Annuale
24.33 25.29
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.06
- Apertura
- 25.05
- Bid
- 25.08
- Ask
- 25.38
- Minimo
- 25.04
- Massimo
- 25.09
- Volume
- 12
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.64%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.16%
21 settembre, domenica