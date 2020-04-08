Netsrac Supply and Demand Dashboard

(SY01) Symbols/Assets Your list with all symbols you want to watch

(SY02) prefix If your broker needs prefixes before the symbol name

(SY03) suffix If your broker needs suffixes after the symbol name

(SY04) Time frame 1 Your time frame number one

(SY05) Time frame 2 Your time frame number two

(SY06) Time frame 3 Your time frame number three

(OF01) Vertical offset If you want to move the dashboard downwards on the chart

(OF02) Horizontal offset If you want to move the dashboard to the right on the chart

(OF03a) - (OF20) ... Configure the dashboard color and fonts as you want

(AL01) - (AL03) Alerting TF1 - TF3 Configure for which time frame you want to have alerts

(AL04) - (AL06) ... Configure the type of alerts

(CH01) Chart template Use your favorite chart template, when you open a chart from the dashboard

(CH02) Chart time frame Choose the time frame to use

(CH03) Open each chart in new window True - if you want a new chart with every click; false - if you want to open each chart in the same window (default)