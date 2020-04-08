Netsrac Supply and Demand Dashboard
- Indicatori
- Carsten Pflug
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 16 aprile 2023
- Attivazioni: 10
The Netsrac Supply&Demand Dashboard shows you at a glance where relevant zones are located on your favorite assets. Open your chart directly from the dashboard and trade zones that really matter.
Features
- Finds the next relevant supply and demand zone and displays the distance to this zone (in pips)
- Finds and displays the zones in three different timeframes
- Calculates a trend indicator for the current and past candle for each configured time frame
- Opens a chart with your chart template directly with a button for each configured asset
- Works perfectly with Netsrac "Supply and Demand Easy" - Indicator (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96509)
Controls
|Variable
|Description
|(SY01) Symbols/Assets
|Your list with all symbols you want to watch
|(SY02) prefix
|If your broker needs prefixes before the symbol name
|(SY03) suffix
|If your broker needs suffixes after the symbol name
|(SY04) Time frame 1
|Your time frame number one
|(SY05) Time frame 2
|Your time frame number two
|(SY06) Time frame 3
|Your time frame number three
|(OF01) Vertical offset
|If you want to move the dashboard downwards on the chart
|(OF02) Horizontal offset
|If you want to move the dashboard to the right on the chart
|(OF03a) - (OF20) ...
|Configure the dashboard color and fonts as you want
|(AL01) - (AL03) Alerting TF1 - TF3
|Configure for which time frame you want to have alerts
|(AL04) - (AL06) ...
|Configure the type of alerts
|(CH01) Chart template
|Use your favorite chart template, when you open a chart from the dashboard
|(CH02) Chart time frame
|Choose the time frame to use
|(CH03) Open each chart in new window
|True - if you want a new chart with every click; false - if you want to open each chart in the same window (default)
|(SD06) Depth
|Set the depth of the swing calculation algo (lower values produces more swings)
I wish you much success with this dashboard!
Netsrac