Original Hacker MT4

It is important to read and understand the EA. Optimize for parameters. The EA does use stops and does not use martingales

This is an original partial concept version, not the same but a concept of HFT HACKER: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/73834

HFT HACKER uses money management and is not so much about getting 1 pip and was built with machine learning. This EA will buy and sell capturing small moves It needs to be trades on the best broker for small moves, like a direct access broker with the smallest spread and slippage and best latency to get the most of it and really should only be traded during active time The EA has a percentage for a sl for the purpose of an emergency move. Use the moving average periods inputs for controls.

This EA is a hedged variation: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87060

NOTE:

You assume responsibility and by buying you confirm this is a tool and you have studied, analyzed and optimized it. It works but needs cooperation from the trader to get the best results.



