Sync Scroller for MT4

5

Questo indicatore fa scorrere più grafici contemporaneamente quando si scorre il grafico a cui è collegato l'indicatore.

È utile per testare strategie multi-timeframe, strategie multi-coppia, monitorare più grafici contemporaneamente e guardare indietro per vedere come si sono comportati storicamente diversi mercati contemporaneamente.

L'indicatore è leggero e può essere utilizzato per spostare fino a 99 grafici contemporaneamente.


Recensioni
elite luis
3483
elite luis 2023.03.02 03:33 
 

Excellent Support from Author and super prompt response, Thanks alot this is an indispensable valuable tools to add on my 3rd purchase already! Sniper Dashboard + Dynamic Level + Scroller! Big Thank you to Author! :) Can you please make the scroller available for MT5 also? I want to purchase also....

musicpurucom
1411
musicpurucom 2022.09.24 15:55 
 

Excellent. I have a request for future version. I want to watch my monitor from a distant for my weak eye. Could you change the vertical line to changeable width and color?

Kuang Fan Zhong Shan
562
Kuang Fan Zhong Shan 2022.09.15 10:52 
 

Good job! MTF analysis can be done easily.

FREE
