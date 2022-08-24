Sync Scroller for MT4
- Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Questo indicatore fa scorrere più grafici contemporaneamente quando si scorre il grafico a cui è collegato l'indicatore.
È utile per testare strategie multi-timeframe, strategie multi-coppia, monitorare più grafici contemporaneamente e guardare indietro per vedere come si sono comportati storicamente diversi mercati contemporaneamente.
L'indicatore è leggero e può essere utilizzato per spostare fino a 99 grafici contemporaneamente.
Excellent Support from Author and super prompt response, Thanks alot this is an indispensable valuable tools to add on my 3rd purchase already! Sniper Dashboard + Dynamic Level + Scroller! Big Thank you to Author! :) Can you please make the scroller available for MT5 also? I want to purchase also....