Backtest results changed suddenly and substantially

Nuovo commento
 
Hi everyone and happy new year!

Something strange happened to me today. I was re-testing some of my Set files for various EAs that I had prepared, but today they were strangely giving me completely different results from what they were giving just a few days ago. I got suspicious and thought I might have accidentally changed something, but that wasn't the case. I reinstalled everything just to be safe, and still inconsistencies. With all the EAs and all the Set files, the results are no longer the same in any case.

My broker is PuPrime with 1:500 leverage XAUUSD.

Has something similar happened to any of you? How is this possible?! Please help!

I'm attaching below a photo of a backtest before and after this strange event, same conditions, same everything.


BEFORE

AFTER


 
Solved

Is all explained here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766592
CME Metal Margin Changes and Their Impact on Gold Backtests and Algorithmic Trading 2026
CME Metal Margin Changes and Their Impact on Gold Backtests and Algorithmic Trading 2026
  • www.mql5.com
CME Metal Margin Changes and Their Impact on Gold Backtests and Algorithmic Trading Following the CME Advisory 25-393 (effective December 29, 2025), significant margin increases were introduced across
Nuovo commento