Backtest results changed suddenly and substantially
Solved
Is all explained here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766592
Is all explained here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766592
CME Metal Margin Changes and Their Impact on Gold Backtests and Algorithmic Trading 2026
- www.mql5.com
CME Metal Margin Changes and Their Impact on Gold Backtests and Algorithmic Trading Following the CME Advisory 25-393 (effective December 29, 2025), significant margin increases were introduced across
Ti stai perdendo delle opportunità di trading:
- App di trading gratuite
- Oltre 8.000 segnali per il copy trading
- Notizie economiche per esplorare i mercati finanziari
Registrazione Accedi
Accetti la politica del sito e le condizioni d’uso
Se non hai un account, registrati
I'm attaching below a photo of a backtest before and after this strange event, same conditions, same everything.
BEFORE
AFTER