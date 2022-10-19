Strangely painting indicators

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Hi,

First of all sorry if this has been discussed before, i did my best to find the right topic but didn't find anything.

can someone please tell me what the reason can be for an indicator to plot all over after being loaded for some time on the charts?

Look at the screenshot, the upper oscillator was loaded a longer time ago, while the lower one ( is the same ) was loaded recently.

I have this issue with many indicators, i  have the code to a few  of them and also some are from mql5 market.

Since this problem appears on several indicators, i can not attach a code, this is a general issue


Thank you !

Files:
indicator.jpg  246 kb
 
OLIVER GYILA:

I am surprised that you have this problem on many indicators.

This is almost certainly due to very poor coding or an attempt by the coder to make the indicator to appear a lot more accurate than it actually is.

The indicator is possibly repainting very badly, but you don't see this when an indicator is first added to the chart.

Another reason could be that additional history has been added (ie you have scrolled back to the beginning of the chart and forced new early history to be added).

In such cases the indicator should be recalculated from scratch, buffers re-initialised and if the arrows are objects they should be deleted.

 

This for example is a famous indicator from the mql5 market, the <Deleted>


 
OLIVER GYILA #:

This for example is a famous indicator from the mql5 market, the <Deleted>


Do not refer to specific market products or signals in your posts.

As I do not know what the indicator is supposed to look like, I can see nothing odd about it.

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