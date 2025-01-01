Solves overdetermined or underdetermined real / complex linear systems involving an m-by-n matrix A, or its transpose / conjugate-transpose, using a QR or LQ factorization of A. It is assumed that A has full rank. LAPACK function GELS .

Computes the minimum-norm solution to a real or complex linear least squares problem: minimize 2-norm(| b - A*x |) using the singular value decomposition (SVD) of A. A is an m-by-n matrix which may be rank-deficient. The divide and conquer algorithm makes very mild assumptions about floating point arithmetic. LAPACK function GELSD.