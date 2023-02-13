FIRE GC - Signal

Automatic grid strategy using conservative risks.

Target monthly average profit around 5%. And the target maximum drawdown no more than 40%.

The deposit for copying the signal should be at least $1000. If your account has less than $1000, then you will be taking more risks.

The leverage on your account should be at least 1:200. Otherwise, the service will copy positions using smaller lots and your profit will be less than this signal.

Trading is not conducted all the time. If there is low volatility in the market, then there won't be positions opened.





Visit https://fire4ex.com for more information