- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
3 694
Bénéfice trades:
2 763 (74.79%)
Perte trades:
931 (25.20%)
Meilleure transaction:
11 229.69 USD
Pire transaction:
-7 483.32 USD
Bénéfice brut:
59 118.31 USD (1 359 990 pips)
Perte brute:
-37 202.45 USD (1 591 872 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
75 (599.21 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
16 414.95 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
67.61%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
169.42%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
41
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.18
Longs trades:
1 741 (47.13%)
Courts trades:
1 953 (52.87%)
Facteur de profit:
1.59
Rendement attendu:
5.93 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
21.40 USD
Perte moyenne:
-39.96 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
15 (-855.75 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-12 404.14 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
14.86%
Prévision annuelle:
180.27%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18 544.84 USD (43.71%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
98.80% (18 529.66 USD)
Par fonds propres:
75.26% (2 050.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1241
|NZDCAD
|1213
|AUDNZD
|1027
|XAUUSD
|66
|EURUSD
|61
|EURCAD
|42
|GBPCAD
|17
|USDCAD
|15
|BTCUSD
|10
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|7.5K
|NZDCAD
|4.7K
|AUDNZD
|1.1K
|XAUUSD
|7.7K
|EURUSD
|673
|EURCAD
|267
|GBPCAD
|73
|USDCAD
|47
|BTCUSD
|2
|AUDJPY
|0
|USDJPY
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|119K
|NZDCAD
|84K
|AUDNZD
|37K
|XAUUSD
|-2.5K
|EURUSD
|5.9K
|EURCAD
|-5.9K
|GBPCAD
|5.9K
|USDCAD
|2.7K
|BTCUSD
|-478K
|AUDJPY
|28
|USDJPY
|102
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +11 229.69 USD
Pire transaction: -7 483 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +599.21 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -855.75 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live19" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
LiteForex-Cent.com
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 6
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 5
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.22 × 18
FPMarkets-Live
|0.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.39 × 101
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.50 × 64
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.50 × 8
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.54 × 142
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.64 × 75
WaveToMarkets-Live2
|0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.72 × 99
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.79 × 94
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.85 × 13
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|1.00 × 16
Tickmill-Live05
|1.00 × 1
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
|1.00 × 1
FIRE GC - Signal
Automatic grid strategy using conservative risks.
Target monthly average profit around 5%. And the target maximum drawdown no more than 40%.
The deposit for copying the signal should be at least $1000. If your account has less than $1000, then you will be taking more risks.
The leverage on your account should be at least 1:200. Otherwise, the service will copy positions using smaller lots and your profit will be less than this signal.
Trading is not conducted all the time. If there is low volatility in the market, then there won't be positions opened.
Visit https://fire4ex.com for more information
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
50 USD par mois
-17%
1
1.4K
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
235
98%
3 694
74%
68%
1.58
5.93
USD
USD
99%
1:500
