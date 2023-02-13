SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / FIRE GC
Enrique Herrero Garcia

FIRE GC

Enrique Herrero Garcia
1 avis
235 semaines
1 / 1.4K USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 -17%
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 694
Bénéfice trades:
2 763 (74.79%)
Perte trades:
931 (25.20%)
Meilleure transaction:
11 229.69 USD
Pire transaction:
-7 483.32 USD
Bénéfice brut:
59 118.31 USD (1 359 990 pips)
Perte brute:
-37 202.45 USD (1 591 872 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
75 (599.21 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
16 414.95 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
67.61%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
169.42%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
41
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.18
Longs trades:
1 741 (47.13%)
Courts trades:
1 953 (52.87%)
Facteur de profit:
1.59
Rendement attendu:
5.93 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
21.40 USD
Perte moyenne:
-39.96 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
15 (-855.75 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-12 404.14 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
14.86%
Prévision annuelle:
180.27%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18 544.84 USD (43.71%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
98.80% (18 529.66 USD)
Par fonds propres:
75.26% (2 050.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1241
NZDCAD 1213
AUDNZD 1027
XAUUSD 66
EURUSD 61
EURCAD 42
GBPCAD 17
USDCAD 15
BTCUSD 10
AUDJPY 1
USDJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 7.5K
NZDCAD 4.7K
AUDNZD 1.1K
XAUUSD 7.7K
EURUSD 673
EURCAD 267
GBPCAD 73
USDCAD 47
BTCUSD 2
AUDJPY 0
USDJPY 1
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 119K
NZDCAD 84K
AUDNZD 37K
XAUUSD -2.5K
EURUSD 5.9K
EURCAD -5.9K
GBPCAD 5.9K
USDCAD 2.7K
BTCUSD -478K
AUDJPY 28
USDJPY 102
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +11 229.69 USD
Pire transaction: -7 483 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +599.21 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -855.75 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live19" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

LiteForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 6
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 5
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live20
0.22 × 18
FPMarkets-Live
0.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live03
0.39 × 101
ICMarkets-Live09
0.50 × 64
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.50 × 8
ICMarkets-Live14
0.54 × 142
ICMarkets-Live06
0.64 × 75
WaveToMarkets-Live2
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.72 × 99
ICMarkets-Live05
0.79 × 94
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.85 × 13
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
1.00 × 16
Tickmill-Live05
1.00 × 1
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.00 × 1
126 plus...
FIRE GC - Signal

Automatic grid strategy using conservative risks.

Target monthly average profit around 5%. And the target maximum drawdown no more than 40%.

The deposit for copying the signal should be at least $1000. If your account has less than $1000, then you will be taking more risks.

The leverage on your account should be at least 1:200. Otherwise, the service will copy positions using smaller lots and your profit will be less than this signal.

Trading is not conducted all the time. If there is low volatility in the market, then there won't be positions opened.

Visit https://fire4ex.com for more information


Note moyenne:
MIKHAIL Yusupov
33
MIKHAIL Yusupov 2023.02.13 17:07 
 

how much to buy this EA from you?

Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
FIRE GC
50 USD par mois
-17%
1
1.4K
USD
1.2K
USD
235
98%
3 694
74%
68%
1.58
5.93
USD
99%
1:500
