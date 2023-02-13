SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / FIRE GC
Enrique Herrero Garcia

FIRE GC

Enrique Herrero Garcia
1 recensione
235 settimane
1 / 1.4K USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2021 -17%
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 694
Profit Trade:
2 763 (74.79%)
Loss Trade:
931 (25.20%)
Best Trade:
11 229.69 USD
Worst Trade:
-7 483.32 USD
Profitto lordo:
59 118.31 USD (1 359 990 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-37 202.45 USD (1 591 872 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
75 (599.21 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
16 414.95 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
67.61%
Massimo carico di deposito:
169.42%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
41
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.18
Long Trade:
1 741 (47.13%)
Short Trade:
1 953 (52.87%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.59
Profitto previsto:
5.93 USD
Profitto medio:
21.40 USD
Perdita media:
-39.96 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
15 (-855.75 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-12 404.14 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
14.78%
Previsione annuale:
180.27%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
18 544.84 USD (43.71%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
98.80% (18 529.66 USD)
Per equità:
75.26% (2 050.80 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1241
NZDCAD 1213
AUDNZD 1027
XAUUSD 66
EURUSD 61
EURCAD 42
GBPCAD 17
USDCAD 15
BTCUSD 10
AUDJPY 1
USDJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 7.5K
NZDCAD 4.7K
AUDNZD 1.1K
XAUUSD 7.7K
EURUSD 673
EURCAD 267
GBPCAD 73
USDCAD 47
BTCUSD 2
AUDJPY 0
USDJPY 1
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 119K
NZDCAD 84K
AUDNZD 37K
XAUUSD -2.5K
EURUSD 5.9K
EURCAD -5.9K
GBPCAD 5.9K
USDCAD 2.7K
BTCUSD -478K
AUDJPY 28
USDJPY 102
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +11 229.69 USD
Worst Trade: -7 483 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +599.21 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -855.75 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live19" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

LiteForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 6
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 5
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live20
0.22 × 18
FPMarkets-Live
0.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live03
0.39 × 101
ICMarkets-Live09
0.50 × 64
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.50 × 8
ICMarkets-Live14
0.54 × 142
ICMarkets-Live06
0.64 × 75
WaveToMarkets-Live2
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.72 × 99
ICMarkets-Live05
0.79 × 94
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.85 × 13
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
1.00 × 16
Tickmill-Live05
1.00 × 1
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.00 × 1
126 più
FIRE GC - Signal

Automatic grid strategy using conservative risks.

Target monthly average profit around 5%. And the target maximum drawdown no more than 40%.

The deposit for copying the signal should be at least $1000. If your account has less than $1000, then you will be taking more risks.

The leverage on your account should be at least 1:200. Otherwise, the service will copy positions using smaller lots and your profit will be less than this signal.

Trading is not conducted all the time. If there is low volatility in the market, then there won't be positions opened.

Visit https://fire4ex.com for more information


Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
FIRE GC
50USD al mese
-17%
1
1.4K
USD
1.2K
USD
235
98%
3 694
74%
68%
1.58
5.93
USD
99%
1:500
