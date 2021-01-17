- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
4 117
Bénéfice trades:
3 394 (82.43%)
Perte trades:
723 (17.56%)
Meilleure transaction:
134.33 EUR
Pire transaction:
-120.11 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
4 813.83 EUR (207 918 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 299.73 EUR (88 280 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
42 (4.98 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
151.26 EUR (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
20.83%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
32.78%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
21
Temps de détention moyen:
16 heures
Facteur de récupération:
9.59
Longs trades:
2 163 (52.54%)
Courts trades:
1 954 (47.46%)
Facteur de profit:
2.09
Rendement attendu:
0.61 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
1.42 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-3.18 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-2.11 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-151.22 EUR (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.52%
Prévision annuelle:
42.69%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
262.27 EUR (13.26%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
16.19% (262.27 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
48.20% (640.43 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|2482
|GBPUSD
|767
|USDCAD
|340
|USDJPY
|102
|GBPCAD
|68
|AUDCAD
|63
|USDCHF
|55
|GBPJPY
|49
|GBPAUD
|46
|EURAUD
|26
|NZDCAD
|21
|EURCAD
|15
|EURCHF
|13
|EURGBP
|13
|AUDJPY
|12
|NZDUSD
|9
|AUDUSD
|8
|XAUUSD
|7
|US30
|6
|EURJPY
|4
|EURNZD
|4
|AUDCHF
|4
|AUDNZD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|USTEC
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|GBPUSD
|905
|USDCAD
|-16
|USDJPY
|116
|GBPCAD
|48
|AUDCAD
|140
|USDCHF
|38
|GBPJPY
|130
|GBPAUD
|-201
|EURAUD
|0
|NZDCAD
|50
|EURCAD
|1
|EURCHF
|-2
|EURGBP
|1
|AUDJPY
|0
|NZDUSD
|-2
|AUDUSD
|2
|XAUUSD
|-5
|US30
|24
|EURJPY
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|AUDCHF
|3
|AUDNZD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|USTEC
|8
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|73K
|GBPUSD
|23K
|USDCAD
|5.2K
|USDJPY
|11K
|GBPCAD
|3.8K
|AUDCAD
|1.3K
|USDCHF
|1.1K
|GBPJPY
|3.7K
|GBPAUD
|-9.4K
|EURAUD
|30
|NZDCAD
|4.2K
|EURCAD
|278
|EURCHF
|78
|EURGBP
|87
|AUDJPY
|97
|NZDUSD
|-206
|AUDUSD
|61
|XAUUSD
|-813
|US30
|2.4K
|EURJPY
|83
|EURNZD
|126
|AUDCHF
|187
|AUDNZD
|175
|GBPCHF
|119
|USTEC
|840
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +134.33 EUR
Pire transaction: -120 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +4.98 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -2.11 EUR
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live05" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.06 × 18
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.07 × 14
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|0.15 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.20 × 5
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.22 × 18
|
TitanFX-02
|0.30 × 50
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.36 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.38 × 26
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.42 × 2519
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.57 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.66 × 633
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.68 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.80 × 400
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.82 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.05 × 1203
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.10 × 1356
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.18 × 842
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.20 × 163
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.29 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.31 × 697
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.33 × 70
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.38 × 63
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
|1.50 × 2
This account is running EVE EA.
Buy the EA here.
Until the end of July 2021 we were stress testing different variations. Since then the account is stablized with a long-term strategy.
Please read this instruction if you are new to signal service: https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe
