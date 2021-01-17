SignauxSections
Oeyvind Borgsoe

EVE

Oeyvind Borgsoe
0 avis
Fiabilité
263 semaines
1 / 0 USD
Copie pour 500 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2020 615%
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
4 117
Bénéfice trades:
3 394 (82.43%)
Perte trades:
723 (17.56%)
Meilleure transaction:
134.33 EUR
Pire transaction:
-120.11 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
4 813.83 EUR (207 918 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 299.73 EUR (88 280 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
42 (4.98 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
151.26 EUR (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
20.83%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
32.78%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
21
Temps de détention moyen:
16 heures
Facteur de récupération:
9.59
Longs trades:
2 163 (52.54%)
Courts trades:
1 954 (47.46%)
Facteur de profit:
2.09
Rendement attendu:
0.61 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
1.42 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-3.18 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-2.11 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-151.22 EUR (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.52%
Prévision annuelle:
42.69%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
262.27 EUR (13.26%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
16.19% (262.27 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
48.20% (640.43 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 2482
GBPUSD 767
USDCAD 340
USDJPY 102
GBPCAD 68
AUDCAD 63
USDCHF 55
GBPJPY 49
GBPAUD 46
EURAUD 26
NZDCAD 21
EURCAD 15
EURCHF 13
EURGBP 13
AUDJPY 12
NZDUSD 9
AUDUSD 8
XAUUSD 7
US30 6
EURJPY 4
EURNZD 4
AUDCHF 4
AUDNZD 1
GBPCHF 1
USTEC 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.6K
GBPUSD 905
USDCAD -16
USDJPY 116
GBPCAD 48
AUDCAD 140
USDCHF 38
GBPJPY 130
GBPAUD -201
EURAUD 0
NZDCAD 50
EURCAD 1
EURCHF -2
EURGBP 1
AUDJPY 0
NZDUSD -2
AUDUSD 2
XAUUSD -5
US30 24
EURJPY 1
EURNZD 1
AUDCHF 3
AUDNZD 1
GBPCHF 1
USTEC 8
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 73K
GBPUSD 23K
USDCAD 5.2K
USDJPY 11K
GBPCAD 3.8K
AUDCAD 1.3K
USDCHF 1.1K
GBPJPY 3.7K
GBPAUD -9.4K
EURAUD 30
NZDCAD 4.2K
EURCAD 278
EURCHF 78
EURGBP 87
AUDJPY 97
NZDUSD -206
AUDUSD 61
XAUUSD -813
US30 2.4K
EURJPY 83
EURNZD 126
AUDCHF 187
AUDNZD 175
GBPCHF 119
USTEC 840
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +134.33 EUR
Pire transaction: -120 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +4.98 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -2.11 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live05" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live17
0.06 × 18
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.07 × 14
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
0.15 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.20 × 5
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.22 × 18
TitanFX-02
0.30 × 50
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.36 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.38 × 26
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.42 × 2519
ICMarkets-Live22
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.57 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.66 × 633
EagleFX-Live
0.68 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.80 × 400
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.82 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.05 × 1203
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.10 × 1356
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.18 × 842
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.20 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.29 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.31 × 697
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.33 × 70
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.38 × 63
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
1.50 × 2
59 plus...
This account is running EVE EA.

Buy the EA here.

Until the end of July 2021 we were stress testing different variations. Since then the account is stablized with a long-term strategy.


Please read this instruction if you are new to signal service:  https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe



Aucun avis
2025.08.13 17:08 2025.08.13 17:08:04  

Do you, who copy my signal, want higher or lower risk..?

2025.04.07 14:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.03 16:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.14 17:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.09 16:19
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.09 04:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.19 19:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.11 09:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.05 13:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.15 15:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.15 10:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.09 09:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.04 11:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.11 17:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.09 18:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.04.08 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.04.02 16:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.17 05:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.15 12:45
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2024.01.09 19:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
