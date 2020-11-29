SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Prosilio
Antonio Infantino

Prosilio

Antonio Infantino
0 avis
Fiabilité
334 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 49 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2019 466%
ICMarkets-Live17
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
11 071
Bénéfice trades:
4 768 (43.06%)
Perte trades:
6 303 (56.93%)
Meilleure transaction:
659.26 EUR
Pire transaction:
-1 143.41 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
184 927.17 EUR (1 546 274 pips)
Perte brute:
-166 303.67 EUR (1 239 751 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
30 (122.69 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
4 510.46 EUR (19)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
64.78%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
103.53%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
35
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.79
Longs trades:
5 537 (50.01%)
Courts trades:
5 534 (49.99%)
Facteur de profit:
1.11
Rendement attendu:
1.68 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
38.79 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-26.38 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
100 (-202.59 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 151.11 EUR (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.49%
Prévision annuelle:
18.06%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
353.34 EUR
Maximal:
6 663.45 EUR (26.73%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
60.74% (2 224.01 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
17.06% (1 903.15 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 4454
EURUSD 2861
GBPUSD 2835
USDCNH 647
GBPJPY 173
EURCAD 66
BRENT_N5 19
BRENT_U5 12
BRENT_V5 4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 12K
EURUSD 1K
GBPUSD -2K
USDCNH 11K
GBPJPY 1.1K
EURCAD -178
BRENT_N5 165
BRENT_U5 234
BRENT_V5 -2.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 145K
EURUSD 24K
GBPUSD 15K
USDCNH 117K
GBPJPY 7.6K
EURCAD 138
BRENT_N5 160
BRENT_U5 235
BRENT_V5 -452
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +659.26 EUR
Pire transaction: -1 143 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 19
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +122.69 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -202.59 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarkets-Live17" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 3
HizliFXTradingBV-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 5
AKFXFinancial-Demo-2
0.00 × 2
FXCM-USDReal04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.12 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live22
0.33 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.41 × 129
ICMarkets-Live20
0.42 × 10324
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.52 × 207
CapzoneInvest-Primary
0.57 × 28
ICMarkets-Live18
0.67 × 26378
ICMarkets-Live09
0.68 × 161
Tickmill-Live10
0.69 × 75
ICMarkets-Live01
0.78 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.81 × 514
JustForex-Demo
1.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 9
1.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
1.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
1.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Demo
1.00 × 2
204 plus...
My trading system Minimizing Emotions My trading systems minimize emotions throughout the trading process. By keeping emotions in check, traders typically have an easier time sticking to the plan. Backtesting Backtesting applies trading rules to historical market data to determine the viability of the idea. When i design a system for my trading, all rules need to be absolute, with no room for interpretation. Preserving Discipline Because trade rules are established and trade execution is performed automatically, discipline is preserved even in volatile markets. Discipline is often lost due to emotional factors such as fear of taking a loss, or the desire to eke out a little more profit from a trade. Improving Order Entry Speed Since computers respond immediately to changing market conditions, my systems are able to generate orders as soon as trade criteria are met. Getting in or out of a trade a few seconds earlier can make a big difference in the trade's outcome. As soon as a position is entered, all other orders are automatically generated, including protective stop losses and profit targets.


Aucun avis
2024.08.05 10:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.05 09:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.01.08 13:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.25 17:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.09.07 08:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.09.07 04:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.01.09 06:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.12.21 19:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.12.05 05:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.11.04 17:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.08.24 17:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.08.21 13:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.06.15 21:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.06.03 15:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.04.27 11:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.04.20 05:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.04.18 04:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.04.15 04:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.04.13 19:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.03.28 13:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Prosilio
49 USD par mois
466%
0
0
USD
9.6K
EUR
334
99%
11 071
43%
65%
1.11
1.68
EUR
61%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.