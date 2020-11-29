- Croissance
- Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
11 071
Bénéfice trades:
4 768 (43.06%)
Perte trades:
6 303 (56.93%)
Meilleure transaction:
659.26 EUR
Pire transaction:
-1 143.41 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
184 927.17 EUR (1 546 274 pips)
Perte brute:
-166 303.67 EUR (1 239 751 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
30 (122.69 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
4 510.46 EUR (19)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
64.78%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
103.53%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
35
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.79
Longs trades:
5 537 (50.01%)
Courts trades:
5 534 (49.99%)
Facteur de profit:
1.11
Rendement attendu:
1.68 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
38.79 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-26.38 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
100 (-202.59 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 151.11 EUR (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.49%
Prévision annuelle:
18.06%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
353.34 EUR
Maximal:
6 663.45 EUR (26.73%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
60.74% (2 224.01 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
17.06% (1 903.15 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|4454
|EURUSD
|2861
|GBPUSD
|2835
|USDCNH
|647
|GBPJPY
|173
|EURCAD
|66
|BRENT_N5
|19
|BRENT_U5
|12
|BRENT_V5
|4
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|12K
|EURUSD
|1K
|GBPUSD
|-2K
|USDCNH
|11K
|GBPJPY
|1.1K
|EURCAD
|-178
|BRENT_N5
|165
|BRENT_U5
|234
|BRENT_V5
|-2.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|145K
|EURUSD
|24K
|GBPUSD
|15K
|USDCNH
|117K
|GBPJPY
|7.6K
|EURCAD
|138
|BRENT_N5
|160
|BRENT_U5
|235
|BRENT_V5
|-452
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +659.26 EUR
Pire transaction: -1 143 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 19
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +122.69 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -202.59 EUR
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarkets-Live17" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
HizliFXTradingBV-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 5
|
AKFXFinancial-Demo-2
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCM-USDReal04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.12 × 51
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.33 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.41 × 129
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.42 × 10324
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.52 × 207
|
CapzoneInvest-Primary
|0.57 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.67 × 26378
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.68 × 161
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.69 × 75
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.78 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.81 × 514
|
JustForex-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 9
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|1.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Demo
|1.00 × 2
My trading system Minimizing Emotions My trading systems minimize emotions throughout the trading process. By keeping emotions in check, traders typically have an easier time sticking to the plan. Backtesting Backtesting applies trading rules to historical market data to determine the viability of the idea. When i design a system for my trading, all rules need to be absolute, with no room for interpretation. Preserving Discipline Because trade rules are established and trade execution is performed automatically, discipline is preserved even in volatile markets. Discipline is often lost due to emotional factors such as fear of taking a loss, or the desire to eke out a little more profit from a trade. Improving Order Entry Speed Since computers respond immediately to changing market conditions, my systems are able to generate orders as soon as trade criteria are met. Getting in or out of a trade a few seconds earlier can make a big difference in the trade's outcome. As soon as a position is entered, all other orders are automatically generated, including protective stop losses and profit targets.
Aucun avis
