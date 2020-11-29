My trading system

Minimizing Emotions

My trading systems minimize emotions throughout the trading process. By keeping emotions in check, traders typically have an easier time sticking to the plan.

Backtesting

Backtesting applies trading rules to historical market data to determine the viability of the idea. When i design a system for my trading, all rules need to be absolute, with no room for interpretation.

Preserving Discipline

Because trade rules are established and trade execution is performed automatically, discipline is preserved even in volatile markets. Discipline is often lost due to emotional factors such as fear of taking a loss, or the desire to eke out a little more profit from a trade.

Improving Order Entry Speed

Since computers respond immediately to changing market conditions, my systems are able to generate orders as soon as trade criteria are met. Getting in or out of a trade a few seconds earlier can make a big difference in the trade's outcome. As soon as a position is entered, all other orders are automatically generated, including protective stop losses and profit targets.

