- Crescita
- Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
11 078
Profit Trade:
4 774 (43.09%)
Loss Trade:
6 304 (56.91%)
Best Trade:
659.26 EUR
Worst Trade:
-1 143.41 EUR
Profitto lordo:
185 278.84 EUR (1 549 128 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-166 345.50 EUR (1 240 113 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
30 (122.69 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4 510.46 EUR (19)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
64.78%
Massimo carico di deposito:
103.53%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
28
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.84
Long Trade:
5 544 (50.05%)
Short Trade:
5 534 (49.95%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.11
Profitto previsto:
1.71 EUR
Profitto medio:
38.81 EUR
Perdita media:
-26.39 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
100 (-202.59 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 151.11 EUR (9)
Crescita mensile:
6.09%
Previsione annuale:
73.85%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
353.34 EUR
Massimale:
6 663.45 EUR (26.73%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
60.74% (2 224.01 EUR)
Per equità:
17.06% (1 903.15 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|4461
|EURUSD
|2861
|GBPUSD
|2835
|USDCNH
|647
|GBPJPY
|173
|EURCAD
|66
|BRENT_N5
|19
|BRENT_U5
|12
|BRENT_V5
|4
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|12K
|EURUSD
|1K
|GBPUSD
|-2K
|USDCNH
|11K
|GBPJPY
|1.1K
|EURCAD
|-178
|BRENT_N5
|165
|BRENT_U5
|234
|BRENT_V5
|-2.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|147K
|EURUSD
|24K
|GBPUSD
|15K
|USDCNH
|117K
|GBPJPY
|7.6K
|EURCAD
|138
|BRENT_N5
|160
|BRENT_U5
|235
|BRENT_V5
|-452
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +659.26 EUR
Worst Trade: -1 143 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 19
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +122.69 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -202.59 EUR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-Live17" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
HizliFXTradingBV-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 5
|
AKFXFinancial-Demo-2
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCM-USDReal04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.10 × 51
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.33 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.41 × 129
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.42 × 10324
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.52 × 207
|
CapzoneInvest-Primary
|0.57 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.67 × 26378
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.68 × 161
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.69 × 75
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.78 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.81 × 514
|
JustForex-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 9
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|1.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Demo
|1.00 × 2
204 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
My trading system Minimizing Emotions My trading systems minimize emotions throughout the trading process. By keeping emotions in check, traders typically have an easier time sticking to the plan. Backtesting Backtesting applies trading rules to historical market data to determine the viability of the idea. When i design a system for my trading, all rules need to be absolute, with no room for interpretation. Preserving Discipline Because trade rules are established and trade execution is performed automatically, discipline is preserved even in volatile markets. Discipline is often lost due to emotional factors such as fear of taking a loss, or the desire to eke out a little more profit from a trade. Improving Order Entry Speed Since computers respond immediately to changing market conditions, my systems are able to generate orders as soon as trade criteria are met. Getting in or out of a trade a few seconds earlier can make a big difference in the trade's outcome. As soon as a position is entered, all other orders are automatically generated, including protective stop losses and profit targets. Minimizing Emotions My trading systems minimize emotions throughout the trading process. By keeping emotions in check, traders typically have an easier time sticking to the plan. Backtesting Backtesting applies trading rules to historical market data to determine the viability of the idea.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
49USD al mese
485%
0
0
USD
USD
9.9K
EUR
EUR
334
99%
11 078
43%
65%
1.11
1.71
EUR
EUR
61%
1:500