Antonio Infantino

Prosilio

Antonio Infantino
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
334 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 49 USD al mese
crescita dal 2019 485%
ICMarkets-Live17
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
11 078
Profit Trade:
4 774 (43.09%)
Loss Trade:
6 304 (56.91%)
Best Trade:
659.26 EUR
Worst Trade:
-1 143.41 EUR
Profitto lordo:
185 278.84 EUR (1 549 128 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-166 345.50 EUR (1 240 113 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
30 (122.69 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4 510.46 EUR (19)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
64.78%
Massimo carico di deposito:
103.53%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
28
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.84
Long Trade:
5 544 (50.05%)
Short Trade:
5 534 (49.95%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.11
Profitto previsto:
1.71 EUR
Profitto medio:
38.81 EUR
Perdita media:
-26.39 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
100 (-202.59 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 151.11 EUR (9)
Crescita mensile:
6.09%
Previsione annuale:
73.85%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
353.34 EUR
Massimale:
6 663.45 EUR (26.73%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
60.74% (2 224.01 EUR)
Per equità:
17.06% (1 903.15 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 4461
EURUSD 2861
GBPUSD 2835
USDCNH 647
GBPJPY 173
EURCAD 66
BRENT_N5 19
BRENT_U5 12
BRENT_V5 4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 12K
EURUSD 1K
GBPUSD -2K
USDCNH 11K
GBPJPY 1.1K
EURCAD -178
BRENT_N5 165
BRENT_U5 234
BRENT_V5 -2.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 147K
EURUSD 24K
GBPUSD 15K
USDCNH 117K
GBPJPY 7.6K
EURCAD 138
BRENT_N5 160
BRENT_U5 235
BRENT_V5 -452
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +659.26 EUR
Worst Trade: -1 143 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 19
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +122.69 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -202.59 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-Live17" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 3
HizliFXTradingBV-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 5
AKFXFinancial-Demo-2
0.00 × 2
FXCM-USDReal04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.10 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live22
0.33 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.41 × 129
ICMarkets-Live20
0.42 × 10324
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.52 × 207
CapzoneInvest-Primary
0.57 × 28
ICMarkets-Live18
0.67 × 26378
ICMarkets-Live09
0.68 × 161
Tickmill-Live10
0.69 × 75
ICMarkets-Live01
0.78 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.81 × 514
JustForex-Demo
1.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 9
1.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
1.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
1.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Demo
1.00 × 2
My trading system Minimizing Emotions My trading systems minimize emotions throughout the trading process. By keeping emotions in check, traders typically have an easier time sticking to the plan. Backtesting Backtesting applies trading rules to historical market data to determine the viability of the idea. When i design a system for my trading, all rules need to be absolute, with no room for interpretation. Preserving Discipline Because trade rules are established and trade execution is performed automatically, discipline is preserved even in volatile markets. Discipline is often lost due to emotional factors such as fear of taking a loss, or the desire to eke out a little more profit from a trade. Improving Order Entry Speed Since computers respond immediately to changing market conditions, my systems are able to generate orders as soon as trade criteria are met. Getting in or out of a trade a few seconds earlier can make a big difference in the trade's outcome. As soon as a position is entered, all other orders are automatically generated, including protective stop losses and profit targets. Minimizing Emotions My trading systems minimize emotions throughout the trading process. By keeping emotions in check, traders typically have an easier time sticking to the plan. Backtesting Backtesting applies trading rules to historical market data to determine the viability of the idea.


Non ci sono recensioni
2024.08.05 10:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.05 09:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.01.08 13:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.25 17:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.09.07 08:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.09.07 04:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.01.09 06:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.12.21 19:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.12.05 05:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.11.04 17:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.08.24 17:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.08.21 13:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.06.15 21:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.06.03 15:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.04.27 11:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.04.20 05:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.04.18 04:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.04.15 04:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.04.13 19:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.03.28 13:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Prosilio
49USD al mese
485%
0
0
USD
9.9K
EUR
334
99%
11 078
43%
65%
1.11
1.71
EUR
61%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.