Trades:
981
Bénéfice trades:
788 (80.32%)
Perte trades:
193 (19.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
214.56 USD
Pire transaction:
-156.14 USD
Bénéfice brut:
6 319.48 USD (170 125 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 129.98 USD (227 346 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
32 (133.72 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
627.19 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
21.52%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
28.88%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
146
Temps de détention moyen:
50 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
4.79
Longs trades:
258 (26.30%)
Courts trades:
723 (73.70%)
Facteur de profit:
1.53
Rendement attendu:
2.23 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.02 USD
Perte moyenne:
-21.40 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-457.24 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-457.24 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
44.82%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
403.46 USD
Maximal:
457.24 USD (14.97%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.97% (457.24 USD)
Par fonds propres:
43.25% (1 311.38 USD)
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 22" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Axi-US09-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|5.90 × 59
https://t.me/BalticHunters
🔥 Welcome to the Baltic Hunters pack! 🔥
We are a 3-wolf team from the Baltics 🐺🐺🐺, united to build our own automated trading system (EA/robot). After months of testing, we’ve released it live into the markets 📈🚀 – and now we invite you to join the hunt.
🐺 Why “Baltic Hunters”? Because we are market hunters – stalking the prey, striking at the right moment, managing risk with discipline, and chasing only the best deals.
---
✨ Our rules:
🔒 Hard SL = -50% equity → capital is always protected, even in the worst case.
⏳ Fridays = robot off → no weekend gaps risk. The hunt continues Monday morning.
🚫 No high-impact news trading – robot is shut down, positions closed 2–4h before news.
---
👉 What you’ll get here:
🔥 Daily/periodic updates from the hunting ground
🤖 Results & insights on our system
🧠 Market thoughts, news & commentary
This isn’t just a trading channel – it’s a pack, where we grow together, share the journey, and aim for financial freedom 💎.
🌍 Join the Baltic Hunters.
3 wolves, one pack, one mission. 🐺💙
Aucun avis
