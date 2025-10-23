SignauxSections
Edgaras Sauciunas

BalticHunters XAU

Edgaras Sauciunas
0 avis
Fiabilité
6 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 92%
VantageInternational-Live 22
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
981
Bénéfice trades:
788 (80.32%)
Perte trades:
193 (19.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
214.56 USD
Pire transaction:
-156.14 USD
Bénéfice brut:
6 319.48 USD (170 125 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 129.98 USD (227 346 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
32 (133.72 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
627.19 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
21.52%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
28.88%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
146
Temps de détention moyen:
50 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
4.79
Longs trades:
258 (26.30%)
Courts trades:
723 (73.70%)
Facteur de profit:
1.53
Rendement attendu:
2.23 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.02 USD
Perte moyenne:
-21.40 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-457.24 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-457.24 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
44.82%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
403.46 USD
Maximal:
457.24 USD (14.97%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.97% (457.24 USD)
Par fonds propres:
43.25% (1 311.38 USD)

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 981
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -57K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Meilleure transaction: +214.56 USD
Pire transaction: -156 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +133.72 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -457.24 USD

Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 20
5.90 × 59
https://t.me/BalticHunters

🔥 Welcome to the Baltic Hunters pack! 🔥

We are a 3-wolf team from the Baltics 🐺🐺🐺, united to build our own automated trading system (EA/robot). After months of testing, we’ve released it live into the markets 📈🚀 – and now we invite you to join the hunt.

🐺 Why “Baltic Hunters”? Because we are market hunters – stalking the prey, striking at the right moment, managing risk with discipline, and chasing only the best deals.


---

✨ Our rules:

🔒 Hard SL = -50% equity → capital is always protected, even in the worst case.

⏳ Fridays = robot off → no weekend gaps risk. The hunt continues Monday morning.

🚫 No high-impact news trading – robot is shut down, positions closed 2–4h before news.



---

👉 What you’ll get here:

🔥 Daily/periodic updates from the hunting ground

🤖 Results & insights on our system

🧠 Market thoughts, news & commentary


This isn’t just a trading channel – it’s a pack, where we grow together, share the journey, and aim for financial freedom 💎.

🌍 Join the Baltic Hunters.
3 wolves, one pack, one mission. 🐺💙
Aucun avis
2025.11.02 07:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 14:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 13:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 12:43
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 11:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 11:06
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 19:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.23 19:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 19:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
