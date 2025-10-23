SegnaliSezioni
Edgaras Sauciunas

BalticHunters XAU

Edgaras Sauciunas
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 92%
VantageInternational-Live 22
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
981
Profit Trade:
788 (80.32%)
Loss Trade:
193 (19.67%)
Best Trade:
214.56 USD
Worst Trade:
-156.14 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 319.48 USD (170 125 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 129.98 USD (227 346 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
32 (133.72 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
627.19 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
21.52%
Massimo carico di deposito:
28.88%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
146
Tempo di attesa medio:
50 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
4.79
Long Trade:
258 (26.30%)
Short Trade:
723 (73.70%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.53
Profitto previsto:
2.23 USD
Profitto medio:
8.02 USD
Perdita media:
-21.40 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-457.24 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-457.24 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
44.82%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
403.46 USD
Massimale:
457.24 USD (14.97%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.97% (457.24 USD)
Per equità:
43.25% (1 311.38 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 981
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 2.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -57K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +214.56 USD
Worst Trade: -156 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +133.72 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -457.24 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 22" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 20
5.90 × 59
https://t.me/BalticHunters

🔥 Welcome to the Baltic Hunters pack! 🔥

We are a 3-wolf team from the Baltics 🐺🐺🐺, united to build our own automated trading system (EA/robot). After months of testing, we’ve released it live into the markets 📈🚀 – and now we invite you to join the hunt.

🐺 Why “Baltic Hunters”? Because we are market hunters – stalking the prey, striking at the right moment, managing risk with discipline, and chasing only the best deals.


---

✨ Our rules:

🔒 Hard SL = -50% equity → capital is always protected, even in the worst case.

⏳ Fridays = robot off → no weekend gaps risk. The hunt continues Monday morning.

🚫 No high-impact news trading – robot is shut down, positions closed 2–4h before news.



---

👉 What you’ll get here:

🔥 Daily/periodic updates from the hunting ground

🤖 Results & insights on our system

🧠 Market thoughts, news & commentary


This isn’t just a trading channel – it’s a pack, where we grow together, share the journey, and aim for financial freedom 💎.

🌍 Join the Baltic Hunters.
3 wolves, one pack, one mission. 🐺💙
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.02 07:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 14:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 13:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 12:43
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 11:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 11:06
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 19:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.23 19:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 19:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
