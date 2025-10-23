- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
981
Profit Trade:
788 (80.32%)
Loss Trade:
193 (19.67%)
Best Trade:
214.56 USD
Worst Trade:
-156.14 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 319.48 USD (170 125 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 129.98 USD (227 346 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
32 (133.72 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
627.19 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
21.52%
Massimo carico di deposito:
28.88%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
146
Tempo di attesa medio:
50 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
4.79
Long Trade:
258 (26.30%)
Short Trade:
723 (73.70%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.53
Profitto previsto:
2.23 USD
Profitto medio:
8.02 USD
Perdita media:
-21.40 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-457.24 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-457.24 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
44.82%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
403.46 USD
Massimale:
457.24 USD (14.97%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.97% (457.24 USD)
Per equità:
43.25% (1 311.38 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|981
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-57K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +214.56 USD
Worst Trade: -156 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +133.72 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -457.24 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 22" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Axi-US09-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|5.90 × 59
https://t.me/BalticHunters
🔥 Welcome to the Baltic Hunters pack! 🔥
We are a 3-wolf team from the Baltics 🐺🐺🐺, united to build our own automated trading system (EA/robot). After months of testing, we’ve released it live into the markets 📈🚀 – and now we invite you to join the hunt.
🐺 Why “Baltic Hunters”? Because we are market hunters – stalking the prey, striking at the right moment, managing risk with discipline, and chasing only the best deals.
---
✨ Our rules:
🔒 Hard SL = -50% equity → capital is always protected, even in the worst case.
⏳ Fridays = robot off → no weekend gaps risk. The hunt continues Monday morning.
🚫 No high-impact news trading – robot is shut down, positions closed 2–4h before news.
---
👉 What you’ll get here:
🔥 Daily/periodic updates from the hunting ground
🤖 Results & insights on our system
🧠 Market thoughts, news & commentary
This isn’t just a trading channel – it’s a pack, where we grow together, share the journey, and aim for financial freedom 💎.
🌍 Join the Baltic Hunters.
3 wolves, one pack, one mission. 🐺💙
