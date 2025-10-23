https://t.me/BalticHunters









We are a 3-wolf team from the Baltics 🐺🐺🐺, united to build our own automated trading system (EA/robot). After months of testing, we’ve released it live into the markets 📈🚀 – and now we invite you to join the hunt.





🐺 Why “Baltic Hunters”? Because we are market hunters – stalking the prey, striking at the right moment, managing risk with discipline, and chasing only the best deals.









---





✨ Our rules:





🔒 Hard SL = -50% equity → capital is always protected, even in the worst case.





⏳ Fridays = robot off → no weekend gaps risk. The hunt continues Monday morning.





🚫 No high-impact news trading – robot is shut down, positions closed 2–4h before news.













---





👉 What you’ll get here:





🔥 Daily/periodic updates from the hunting ground





🤖 Results & insights on our system





🧠 Market thoughts, news & commentary









This isn’t just a trading channel – it’s a pack, where we grow together, share the journey, and aim for financial freedom 💎.





🌍 Join the Baltic Hunters.

3 wolves, one pack, one mission. 🐺💙

🔥 Welcome to the Baltic Hunters pack! 🔥