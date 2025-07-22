This strategy operates on the H4 timeframe and focuses exclusively on a refined basket of 7 currency pairs: NZD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, and NZD/CAD. It has been running live on a real trading account for over three years, consistently applying the same rule-based methodology with a focus on stability, risk control, and performance durability across different market cycles.





Unlike broad-spectrum systems, this strategy concentrates on a carefully selected portfolio known for its liquidity and trend responsiveness. Each trade is initiated automatically by a custom-developed algorithm that evaluates market structure, momentum, and key price levels. The system is designed to avoid overtrading, opting instead for high-quality setups backed by historical validation and multi-year live testing.





Thanks to its proven live track record, this strategy offers a level of transparency and trust often lacking in short-term or experimental systems. Its risk management approach has been stress-tested through a variety of market conditions, providing followers with a well-balanced mix of robustness, consistency, and technical accuracy across some of the most actively traded pairs in the market.