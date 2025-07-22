- Croissance
Trades:
540
Bénéfice trades:
442 (81.85%)
Perte trades:
98 (18.15%)
Meilleure transaction:
90.84 USD
Pire transaction:
-18.66 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 947.07 USD (133 794 pips)
Perte brute:
-467.50 USD (29 160 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
32 (176.39 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
187.00 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.51
Activité de trading:
92.43%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.47%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
22
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
49.36
Longs trades:
223 (41.30%)
Courts trades:
317 (58.70%)
Facteur de profit:
6.30
Rendement attendu:
4.59 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.67 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.77 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-8.93 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-50.23 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.34%
Prévision annuelle:
67.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
50.23 USD (0.92%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.92% (50.23 USD)
Par fonds propres:
6.80% (436.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|97
|NZDJPY
|82
|USDJPY
|82
|USDCAD
|76
|USDCHF
|73
|NZDUSD
|69
|AUDUSD
|61
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|572
|NZDJPY
|178
|USDJPY
|322
|USDCAD
|214
|USDCHF
|540
|NZDUSD
|357
|AUDUSD
|297
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|18K
|NZDJPY
|14K
|USDJPY
|15K
|USDCAD
|16K
|USDCHF
|14K
|NZDUSD
|14K
|AUDUSD
|13K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Meilleure transaction: +90.84 USD
Pire transaction: -19 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +176.39 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -8.93 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ForexTrend-Trade5
|0.00 × 8
|
BullSphereLimited-Live-UK-3
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 301
|
VitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
FXGiantsUK-Real8
|0.00 × 15
|
XMGlobal-Real 16
|0.00 × 1
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.00 × 80
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 1
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 16
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 29
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 8
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TheLiquidity-live
|0.00 × 1
|
SmartTradeCo-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
USKMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
LMAX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 4
|
JMFinancial2-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
KOT-Live2
|0.00 × 48
|
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 2
|
XM.COM-AU-Real 20
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 12
|
GerchikCo-Gerchik and Co Ltd.
|0.00 × 165
This strategy operates on the H4 timeframe and focuses exclusively on a refined basket of 7 currency pairs: NZD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, and NZD/CAD. It has been running live on a real trading account for over three years, consistently applying the same rule-based methodology with a focus on stability, risk control, and performance durability across different market cycles.
Unlike broad-spectrum systems, this strategy concentrates on a carefully selected portfolio known for its liquidity and trend responsiveness. Each trade is initiated automatically by a custom-developed algorithm that evaluates market structure, momentum, and key price levels. The system is designed to avoid overtrading, opting instead for high-quality setups backed by historical validation and multi-year live testing.
Thanks to its proven live track record, this strategy offers a level of transparency and trust often lacking in short-term or experimental systems. Its risk management approach has been stress-tested through a variety of market conditions, providing followers with a well-balanced mix of robustness, consistency, and technical accuracy across some of the most actively traded pairs in the market.
