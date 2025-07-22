- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
540
Profit Trade:
442 (81.85%)
Loss Trade:
98 (18.15%)
Best Trade:
90.84 USD
Worst Trade:
-18.66 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 947.07 USD (133 794 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-467.50 USD (29 160 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
32 (176.39 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
187.00 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.51
Attività di trading:
92.43%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.47%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
21
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
49.36
Long Trade:
223 (41.30%)
Short Trade:
317 (58.70%)
Fattore di profitto:
6.30
Profitto previsto:
4.59 USD
Profitto medio:
6.67 USD
Perdita media:
-4.77 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-8.93 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-50.23 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
5.34%
Previsione annuale:
67.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
50.23 USD (0.92%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.92% (50.23 USD)
Per equità:
6.80% (436.45 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|97
|NZDJPY
|82
|USDJPY
|82
|USDCAD
|76
|USDCHF
|73
|NZDUSD
|69
|AUDUSD
|61
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|572
|NZDJPY
|178
|USDJPY
|322
|USDCAD
|214
|USDCHF
|540
|NZDUSD
|357
|AUDUSD
|297
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|18K
|NZDJPY
|14K
|USDJPY
|15K
|USDCAD
|16K
|USDCHF
|14K
|NZDUSD
|14K
|AUDUSD
|13K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +90.84 USD
Worst Trade: -19 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +176.39 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -8.93 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ForexTrend-Trade5
|0.00 × 8
|
BullSphereLimited-Live-UK-3
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 301
|
VitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
FXGiantsUK-Real8
|0.00 × 15
|
XMGlobal-Real 16
|0.00 × 1
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.00 × 80
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 1
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 16
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 29
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 8
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TheLiquidity-live
|0.00 × 1
|
SmartTradeCo-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
USKMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
LMAX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 4
|
JMFinancial2-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
KOT-Live2
|0.00 × 48
|
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 2
|
XM.COM-AU-Real 20
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 12
|
GerchikCo-Gerchik and Co Ltd.
|0.00 × 165
This strategy operates on the H4 timeframe and focuses exclusively on a refined basket of 7 currency pairs: NZD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, and NZD/CAD. It has been running live on a real trading account for over three years, consistently applying the same rule-based methodology with a focus on stability, risk control, and performance durability across different market cycles.
Unlike broad-spectrum systems, this strategy concentrates on a carefully selected portfolio known for its liquidity and trend responsiveness. Each trade is initiated automatically by a custom-developed algorithm that evaluates market structure, momentum, and key price levels. The system is designed to avoid overtrading, opting instead for high-quality setups backed by historical validation and multi-year live testing.
Thanks to its proven live track record, this strategy offers a level of transparency and trust often lacking in short-term or experimental systems. Its risk management approach has been stress-tested through a variety of market conditions, providing followers with a well-balanced mix of robustness, consistency, and technical accuracy across some of the most actively traded pairs in the market.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
53USD al mese
60%
1
0
USD
USD
6.6K
USD
USD
22
100%
540
81%
92%
6.30
4.59
USD
USD
7%
1:100