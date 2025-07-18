SignauxSections
Ismael Gervasio Zazzeron

Hope

Ismael Gervasio Zazzeron
0 avis
Fiabilité
17 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 22%
FBS-Real-6
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 252
Bénéfice trades:
963 (76.91%)
Perte trades:
289 (23.08%)
Meilleure transaction:
872.49 USD
Pire transaction:
-206.41 USD
Bénéfice brut:
16 005.85 USD (109 654 pips)
Perte brute:
-8 036.83 USD (102 921 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
42 (180.68 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 432.39 USD (19)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.50%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
169
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
6.15
Longs trades:
524 (41.85%)
Courts trades:
728 (58.15%)
Facteur de profit:
1.99
Rendement attendu:
6.37 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
16.62 USD
Perte moyenne:
-27.81 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-1 294.87 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 294.87 USD (12)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.70%
Prévision annuelle:
32.73%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 294.87 USD (7.29%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.36% (1 294.87 USD)
Par fonds propres:
8.25% (7 847.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDCHF 378
GBPUSD 336
EURUSD 234
USDJPY 188
AUDCAD 106
archived 10
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF 1.5K
GBPUSD 835
EURUSD 2.2K
USDJPY 420
AUDCAD 561
archived 2.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF 1.3K
GBPUSD 177
EURUSD 65
USDJPY 5.2K
AUDCAD 317
archived 0
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +872.49 USD
Pire transaction: -206 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 19
Pertes consécutives maximales: 12
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +180.68 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 294.87 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-6" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FXPIG-LIVE
0.00 × 2
Klimex-Live
0.00 × 5
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 3
TradersDomainFX-Real
0.00 × 1
JustForex-Live
0.00 × 1
FOREX.comCA-Live 130
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 3
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 4
YuloTrading-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 7
EGlobal-Cent2
0.00 × 3
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 14
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
248 plus...
 🚨 Exclusive Forex Signal - "Hope" 🚨

📈 Target: consistency and average real profitability of 3% per month

💰 Recommended for accounts with at least USD 15,000

📉 Estimated maximum DD: 20% (with active risk management)

"Hope" is not just another signal — it's the last hope for those seeking true passive income in the Forex market. Designed for those tired of empty promises and inconsistent results, this signal is aimed at serious investors with substantial capital and a long-term focus.

🔒 Professional risk management

🧠 Validated and monitored strategy

📊 Consistent track record with a focus on capital preservation

👉 Join the select group of those who understand that in Forex, discipline and capital go hand in hand with results.
Aucun avis
2025.09.18 13:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.10 00:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.19 23:51
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.07.18 01:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
