Trades:
1 252
Bénéfice trades:
963 (76.91%)
Perte trades:
289 (23.08%)
Meilleure transaction:
872.49 USD
Pire transaction:
-206.41 USD
Bénéfice brut:
16 005.85 USD (109 654 pips)
Perte brute:
-8 036.83 USD (102 921 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
42 (180.68 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 432.39 USD (19)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.50%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
169
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
6.15
Longs trades:
524 (41.85%)
Courts trades:
728 (58.15%)
Facteur de profit:
1.99
Rendement attendu:
6.37 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
16.62 USD
Perte moyenne:
-27.81 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-1 294.87 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 294.87 USD (12)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.70%
Prévision annuelle:
32.73%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 294.87 USD (7.29%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.36% (1 294.87 USD)
Par fonds propres:
8.25% (7 847.94 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|378
|GBPUSD
|336
|EURUSD
|234
|USDJPY
|188
|AUDCAD
|106
|archived
|10
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCHF
|1.5K
|GBPUSD
|835
|EURUSD
|2.2K
|USDJPY
|420
|AUDCAD
|561
|archived
|2.4K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCHF
|1.3K
|GBPUSD
|177
|EURUSD
|65
|USDJPY
|5.2K
|AUDCAD
|317
|archived
|0
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-6" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|0.00 × 2
|
Klimex-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TradersDomainFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
JustForex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 130
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 3
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 4
|
YuloTrading-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 7
|
EGlobal-Cent2
|0.00 × 3
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
🚨 Exclusive Forex Signal - "Hope" 🚨
📈 Target: consistency and average real profitability of 3% per month
💰 Recommended for accounts with at least USD 15,000
📉 Estimated maximum DD: 20% (with active risk management)
"Hope" is not just another signal — it's the last hope for those seeking true passive income in the Forex market. Designed for those tired of empty promises and inconsistent results, this signal is aimed at serious investors with substantial capital and a long-term focus.
🔒 Professional risk management
🧠 Validated and monitored strategy
📊 Consistent track record with a focus on capital preservation
👉 Join the select group of those who understand that in Forex, discipline and capital go hand in hand with results.
