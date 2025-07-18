- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 272
Profit Trade:
972 (76.41%)
Loss Trade:
300 (23.58%)
Best Trade:
872.49 USD
Worst Trade:
-206.41 USD
Profitto lordo:
16 900.40 USD (112 011 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-8 795.49 USD (110 407 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
42 (180.68 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 432.39 USD (19)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.11
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.50%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
161
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
6.26
Long Trade:
544 (42.77%)
Short Trade:
728 (57.23%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.92
Profitto previsto:
6.37 USD
Profitto medio:
17.39 USD
Perdita media:
-29.32 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-1 294.87 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 294.87 USD (12)
Crescita mensile:
2.69%
Previsione annuale:
33.52%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 294.87 USD (7.29%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.36% (1 294.87 USD)
Per equità:
8.25% (7 847.94 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|378
|GBPUSD
|351
|EURUSD
|238
|USDJPY
|188
|AUDCAD
|107
|archived
|10
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDCHF
|1.5K
|GBPUSD
|927
|EURUSD
|2.2K
|USDJPY
|420
|AUDCAD
|566
|archived
|2.4K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDCHF
|1.3K
|GBPUSD
|-5K
|EURUSD
|7
|USDJPY
|5.2K
|AUDCAD
|417
|archived
|0
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +872.49 USD
Worst Trade: -206 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 19
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +180.68 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 294.87 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-6" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|0.00 × 2
|
Klimex-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TradersDomainFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
JustForex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 130
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 3
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 4
|
YuloTrading-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 7
|
EGlobal-Cent2
|0.00 × 3
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
🚨 Exclusive Forex Signal - "Hope" 🚨
📈 Target: consistency and average real profitability of 3% per month
💰 Recommended for accounts with at least USD 15,000
📉 Estimated maximum DD: 20% (with active risk management)
"Hope" is not just another signal — it's the last hope for those seeking true passive income in the Forex market. Designed for those tired of empty promises and inconsistent results, this signal is aimed at serious investors with substantial capital and a long-term focus.
🔒 Professional risk management
🧠 Validated and monitored strategy
📊 Consistent track record with a focus on capital preservation
👉 Join the select group of those who understand that in Forex, discipline and capital go hand in hand with results.
