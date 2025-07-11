**🔹 EA IVOMAS – Follow the Trend, Dominate the Market! 🔹**





**Description:**

IVOMAS is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to track market movements with intelligence and precision. Based on trend-following logic, it identifies prevailing trends and opens positions only in the direction of the market, reducing exposure during sideways movements.





**✅ Key Features:**





* Advanced trend detection with custom filters for volatility and direction

* No martingales, grids, or high-risk techniques

* Optimized for **major Forex pairs** (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and **H1 timeframe**

* Integrated risk management system (Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop)

* Compatible with any ECN/Standard broker





**🎯 Objective:**

Maximize profits in trending markets and minimize losses during volatile phases, thanks to a robust and transparent algorithm.





**📊 Backtest and Performance:**

Tested on over 10 years of historical data with real spreads, showing an excellent risk/reward ratio and a low drawdown percentage.





**🔧 Customizable Settings:**

You can adapt the EA to your trading style with simple and well-explained parameters.





---





**💡 Ideal for traders looking for a reliable and sustainable system that follows the golden rule of trading: *"Trend is your friend."***





---



