Stefano Masera

IVOMAS

Stefano Masera
0 avis
Fiabilité
12 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 18%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
444
Bénéfice trades:
197 (44.36%)
Perte trades:
247 (55.63%)
Meilleure transaction:
8.20 EUR
Pire transaction:
-6.28 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
275.97 EUR (33 327 pips)
Perte brute:
-257.96 EUR (34 393 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (16.93 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
27.63 EUR (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
73.58%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
42.44%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
26
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.52
Longs trades:
140 (31.53%)
Courts trades:
304 (68.47%)
Facteur de profit:
1.07
Rendement attendu:
0.04 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
1.40 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-1.04 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
24 (-6.58 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-12.66 EUR (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.29%
Algo trading:
80%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
17.75 EUR
Maximal:
34.70 EUR (29.44%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
29.44% (34.70 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
21.93% (23.41 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 66
XAUUSD 47
AUDUSD 39
GBPUSD 37
NZDCAD 26
NZDJPY 24
NZDUSD 21
AUDNZD 20
USDCHF 12
CADCHF 12
GBPAUD 12
EURCAD 11
USDJPY 11
EURAUD 10
AUDJPY 10
GBPNZD 10
EURNZD 10
AUDCAD 9
USDCAD 8
NZDCHF 8
AUDCHF 7
GBPCAD 7
CADJPY 7
GBPJPY 6
GBPCHF 6
EURJPY 5
EURGBP 3
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 20
XAUUSD -9
AUDUSD -9
GBPUSD 39
NZDCAD -1
NZDJPY 1
NZDUSD 21
AUDNZD -18
USDCHF -8
CADCHF -3
GBPAUD -10
EURCAD -15
USDJPY 12
EURAUD -2
AUDJPY -1
GBPNZD -2
EURNZD -1
AUDCAD -6
USDCAD -2
NZDCHF -2
AUDCHF -7
GBPCAD 8
CADJPY 3
GBPJPY -5
GBPCHF 8
EURJPY 5
EURGBP 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 643
XAUUSD -931
AUDUSD -847
GBPUSD 3.4K
NZDCAD -99
NZDJPY 178
NZDUSD 2.1K
AUDNZD -3K
USDCHF -629
CADCHF -313
GBPAUD -1.5K
EURCAD -2.1K
USDJPY 1.8K
EURAUD -329
AUDJPY -167
GBPNZD -241
EURNZD 413
AUDCAD -879
USDCAD -285
NZDCHF -173
AUDCHF -531
GBPCAD 1.1K
CADJPY 519
GBPJPY -761
GBPCHF 645
EURJPY 811
EURGBP 195
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real14
0.06 × 48
Exness-Real3
0.12 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.18 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.34 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.35 × 210
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.48 × 31
FPMarkets-Live2
0.50 × 20
Tickmill-Live05
0.76 × 50
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.76 × 71
ICMarkets-Live22
0.88 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.93 × 996
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.11 × 1226
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.21 × 119
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.25 × 2201
TickmillUK-Live03
1.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.36 × 14
Exness-Real17
1.36 × 215
76 plus...
**🔹 EA IVOMAS – Follow the Trend, Dominate the Market! 🔹**

**Description:**

IVOMAS  is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to track market movements with intelligence and precision.

Based on trend-following logic, it identifies  prevailing trends and opens positions only in the direction of the market, reducing exposure during sideways movements.


**✅ Key Features:**

* Advanced trend detection with custom filters for volatility and direction
* No martingales, grids, or high-risk techniques
* Optimized for **major Forex pairs** (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and **H1 timeframe**
* Integrated risk management system (Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop)
* Compatible with any ECN/Standard broker

**🎯 Objective:**
Maximize profits in trending markets and minimize losses during volatile phases, thanks to a robust and transparent algorithm.

**📊 Backtest and Performance:**
Tested on over 10 years of historical data with real spreads, showing an excellent risk/reward ratio and a low drawdown percentage.

**🔧 Customizable Settings:**
You can adapt the EA to your trading style with simple and well-explained parameters.

---

**💡 Ideal for traders looking for a reliable and sustainable system that follows the golden rule of trading: *"Trend is your friend."***

---


2025.09.19 11:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.01 17:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.01 13:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 01:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.11 15:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.11 12:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.11 11:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.11 09:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.11 09:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.11 08:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.11 08:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.11 08:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.11 08:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.11 08:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
IVOMAS
30 USD par mois
18%
0
0
USD
118
EUR
12
80%
444
44%
74%
1.06
0.04
EUR
29%
1:500
