Trades:
444
Bénéfice trades:
197 (44.36%)
Perte trades:
247 (55.63%)
Meilleure transaction:
8.20 EUR
Pire transaction:
-6.28 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
275.97 EUR (33 327 pips)
Perte brute:
-257.96 EUR (34 393 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (16.93 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
27.63 EUR (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
73.58%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
42.44%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
26
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.52
Longs trades:
140 (31.53%)
Courts trades:
304 (68.47%)
Facteur de profit:
1.07
Rendement attendu:
0.04 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
1.40 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-1.04 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
24 (-6.58 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-12.66 EUR (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.29%
Algo trading:
80%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
17.75 EUR
Maximal:
34.70 EUR (29.44%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
29.44% (34.70 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
21.93% (23.41 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|66
|XAUUSD
|47
|AUDUSD
|39
|GBPUSD
|37
|NZDCAD
|26
|NZDJPY
|24
|NZDUSD
|21
|AUDNZD
|20
|USDCHF
|12
|CADCHF
|12
|GBPAUD
|12
|EURCAD
|11
|USDJPY
|11
|EURAUD
|10
|AUDJPY
|10
|GBPNZD
|10
|EURNZD
|10
|AUDCAD
|9
|USDCAD
|8
|NZDCHF
|8
|AUDCHF
|7
|GBPCAD
|7
|CADJPY
|7
|GBPJPY
|6
|GBPCHF
|6
|EURJPY
|5
|EURGBP
|3
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|20
|XAUUSD
|-9
|AUDUSD
|-9
|GBPUSD
|39
|NZDCAD
|-1
|NZDJPY
|1
|NZDUSD
|21
|AUDNZD
|-18
|USDCHF
|-8
|CADCHF
|-3
|GBPAUD
|-10
|EURCAD
|-15
|USDJPY
|12
|EURAUD
|-2
|AUDJPY
|-1
|GBPNZD
|-2
|EURNZD
|-1
|AUDCAD
|-6
|USDCAD
|-2
|NZDCHF
|-2
|AUDCHF
|-7
|GBPCAD
|8
|CADJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|-5
|GBPCHF
|8
|EURJPY
|5
|EURGBP
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|643
|XAUUSD
|-931
|AUDUSD
|-847
|GBPUSD
|3.4K
|NZDCAD
|-99
|NZDJPY
|178
|NZDUSD
|2.1K
|AUDNZD
|-3K
|USDCHF
|-629
|CADCHF
|-313
|GBPAUD
|-1.5K
|EURCAD
|-2.1K
|USDJPY
|1.8K
|EURAUD
|-329
|AUDJPY
|-167
|GBPNZD
|-241
|EURNZD
|413
|AUDCAD
|-879
|USDCAD
|-285
|NZDCHF
|-173
|AUDCHF
|-531
|GBPCAD
|1.1K
|CADJPY
|519
|GBPJPY
|-761
|GBPCHF
|645
|EURJPY
|811
|EURGBP
|195
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +8.20 EUR
Pire transaction: -6 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 12
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +16.93 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -6.58 EUR
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real14
|0.06 × 48
|
Exness-Real3
|0.12 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.18 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.34 × 102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.35 × 210
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.48 × 31
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.50 × 20
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.76 × 50
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.76 × 71
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.88 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.93 × 996
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.11 × 1226
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|1.21 × 119
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.25 × 2201
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.36 × 14
|
Exness-Real17
|1.36 × 215
**🔹 EA IVOMAS – Follow the Trend, Dominate the Market! 🔹**
**Description:**
IVOMAS is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to track market movements with intelligence and precision.
Based on trend-following logic, it identifies prevailing trends and opens positions only in the direction of the market, reducing exposure during sideways movements.
**✅ Key Features:**
* Advanced trend detection with custom filters for volatility and direction
* No martingales, grids, or high-risk techniques
* Optimized for **major Forex pairs** (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and **H1 timeframe**
* Integrated risk management system (Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop)
* Compatible with any ECN/Standard broker
**🎯 Objective:**
Maximize profits in trending markets and minimize losses during volatile phases, thanks to a robust and transparent algorithm.
**📊 Backtest and Performance:**
Tested on over 10 years of historical data with real spreads, showing an excellent risk/reward ratio and a low drawdown percentage.
**🔧 Customizable Settings:**
You can adapt the EA to your trading style with simple and well-explained parameters.
---
**💡 Ideal for traders looking for a reliable and sustainable system that follows the golden rule of trading: *"Trend is your friend."***
---
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
18%
0
0
USD
USD
118
EUR
EUR
12
80%
444
44%
74%
1.06
0.04
EUR
EUR
29%
1:500