SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / VFXHD
Van Hung Phan

VFXHD

Van Hung Phan
0 avis
18 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -1%
EGlobal-Classic3
1:100
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
135
Bénéfice trades:
68 (50.37%)
Perte trades:
67 (49.63%)
Meilleure transaction:
30.35 USD
Pire transaction:
-18.54 USD
Bénéfice brut:
701.65 USD (185 157 pips)
Perte brute:
-708.38 USD (280 918 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (49.74 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
58.60 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
78.64%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
15.36%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
-0.04
Longs trades:
64 (47.41%)
Courts trades:
71 (52.59%)
Facteur de profit:
0.99
Rendement attendu:
-0.05 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.32 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.57 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-69.90 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-69.90 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.96%
Prévision annuelle:
35.92%
Algo trading:
91%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
83.68 USD
Maximal:
186.75 USD (13.53%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
13.54% (186.75 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.96% (36.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
CADJPY 10
USDJPY 9
GBPUSD 9
AUDUSD 9
AUDJPY 8
AUDCAD 8
GBPAUD 8
USDCAD 7
EURJPY 7
BTCUSD 7
EURUSD 6
GBPJPY 6
EURAUD 6
EURNZD 5
EURCAD 4
EURCHF 4
USDCHF 3
NZDJPY 3
CHFJPY 3
EURGBP 3
GBPNZD 3
GBPCAD 2
XAUUSD 2
AUDCHF 1
CADCHF 1
NZDUSD 1
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
CADJPY -15
USDJPY 8
GBPUSD 38
AUDUSD -10
AUDJPY 4
AUDCAD 29
GBPAUD 55
USDCAD -18
EURJPY -9
BTCUSD -15
EURUSD 1
GBPJPY 33
EURAUD -23
EURNZD 33
EURCAD -8
EURCHF -33
USDCHF -3
NZDJPY 13
CHFJPY -37
EURGBP -12
GBPNZD -17
GBPCAD -7
XAUUSD -5
AUDCHF -13
CADCHF 4
NZDUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
CADJPY -317
USDJPY 630
GBPUSD 2.4K
AUDUSD -739
AUDJPY -548
AUDCAD 1K
GBPAUD 2.9K
USDCAD -703
EURJPY -882
BTCUSD -95K
EURUSD -145
GBPJPY 1.6K
EURAUD -733
EURNZD 1.6K
EURCAD 342
EURCHF -502
USDCHF 150
NZDJPY 194
CHFJPY -1.6K
EURGBP -102
GBPNZD -444
GBPCAD -138
XAUUSD -4.4K
AUDCHF -168
CADCHF 77
NZDUSD 0
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +30.35 USD
Pire transaction: -19 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +49.74 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -69.90 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "EGlobal-Classic3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.20 × 50
Pepperstone-04
0.21 × 24
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.26 × 50
XMUK-Real 17
0.27 × 175
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.32 × 76
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.32 × 25
ICMarkets-Live16
0.36 × 273
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.37 × 212
EuropeFX1-Live
0.38 × 8
ICMarkets-Live19
0.38 × 21
EGlobal-Cent4
0.46 × 138
UniverseWheel-Live
0.46 × 13
ICMarkets-Live03
0.50 × 375
ICMarkets-Live07
0.50 × 2
EGlobal-Cent5
0.52 × 88
ICMarkets-Live09
0.53 × 76
ICMarkets-Live06
0.58 × 19
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.64 × 342
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.64 × 185
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.67 × 54
TitanFX-02
0.69 × 95
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.71 × 7
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.75 × 4
145 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
I am a fund manager. I am a risk manager max 20% monthly profit from 5-15%, follow me to not miss the opportunity thank you for your interest in my strategy
Aucun avis
2025.09.25 12:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.18 14:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.88% of days out of 114 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.22 02:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.06 08:36
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.30 12:27
No swaps are charged
2025.07.30 12:27
No swaps are charged
2025.07.30 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.10 07:48
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.04 03:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
VFXHD
30 USD par mois
-1%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
18
91%
135
50%
79%
0.99
-0.05
USD
14%
1:100
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.