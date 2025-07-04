- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
135
Bénéfice trades:
68 (50.37%)
Perte trades:
67 (49.63%)
Meilleure transaction:
30.35 USD
Pire transaction:
-18.54 USD
Bénéfice brut:
701.65 USD (185 157 pips)
Perte brute:
-708.38 USD (280 918 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (49.74 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
58.60 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
78.64%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
15.36%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
-0.04
Longs trades:
64 (47.41%)
Courts trades:
71 (52.59%)
Facteur de profit:
0.99
Rendement attendu:
-0.05 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.32 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.57 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-69.90 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-69.90 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.96%
Prévision annuelle:
35.92%
Algo trading:
91%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
83.68 USD
Maximal:
186.75 USD (13.53%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
13.54% (186.75 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.96% (36.73 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|CADJPY
|10
|USDJPY
|9
|GBPUSD
|9
|AUDUSD
|9
|AUDJPY
|8
|AUDCAD
|8
|GBPAUD
|8
|USDCAD
|7
|EURJPY
|7
|BTCUSD
|7
|EURUSD
|6
|GBPJPY
|6
|EURAUD
|6
|EURNZD
|5
|EURCAD
|4
|EURCHF
|4
|USDCHF
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|CHFJPY
|3
|EURGBP
|3
|GBPNZD
|3
|GBPCAD
|2
|XAUUSD
|2
|AUDCHF
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|CADJPY
|-15
|USDJPY
|8
|GBPUSD
|38
|AUDUSD
|-10
|AUDJPY
|4
|AUDCAD
|29
|GBPAUD
|55
|USDCAD
|-18
|EURJPY
|-9
|BTCUSD
|-15
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPJPY
|33
|EURAUD
|-23
|EURNZD
|33
|EURCAD
|-8
|EURCHF
|-33
|USDCHF
|-3
|NZDJPY
|13
|CHFJPY
|-37
|EURGBP
|-12
|GBPNZD
|-17
|GBPCAD
|-7
|XAUUSD
|-5
|AUDCHF
|-13
|CADCHF
|4
|NZDUSD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|CADJPY
|-317
|USDJPY
|630
|GBPUSD
|2.4K
|AUDUSD
|-739
|AUDJPY
|-548
|AUDCAD
|1K
|GBPAUD
|2.9K
|USDCAD
|-703
|EURJPY
|-882
|BTCUSD
|-95K
|EURUSD
|-145
|GBPJPY
|1.6K
|EURAUD
|-733
|EURNZD
|1.6K
|EURCAD
|342
|EURCHF
|-502
|USDCHF
|150
|NZDJPY
|194
|CHFJPY
|-1.6K
|EURGBP
|-102
|GBPNZD
|-444
|GBPCAD
|-138
|XAUUSD
|-4.4K
|AUDCHF
|-168
|CADCHF
|77
|NZDUSD
|0
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +30.35 USD
Pire transaction: -19 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +49.74 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -69.90 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "EGlobal-Classic3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.20 × 50
|
Pepperstone-04
|0.21 × 24
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.26 × 50
|
XMUK-Real 17
|0.27 × 175
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.32 × 76
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.32 × 25
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.36 × 273
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.37 × 212
|
EuropeFX1-Live
|0.38 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.38 × 21
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.46 × 138
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.46 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.50 × 375
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.50 × 2
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.52 × 88
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.53 × 76
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.58 × 19
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.64 × 342
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.64 × 185
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.67 × 54
|
TitanFX-02
|0.69 × 95
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.71 × 7
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.75 × 4
145 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
I am a fund manager. I am a risk manager max 20% monthly profit from 5-15%, follow me to not miss the opportunity thank you for your interest in my strategy
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
18
91%
135
50%
79%
0.99
-0.05
USD
USD
14%
1:100