|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|35
|USDJPY
|29
|GBPUSD
|22
|EURUSD
|19
|AUDUSD
|14
|USDCHF
|13
|NZDUSD
|12
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD
|6
|USDJPY
|0
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|8
|AUDUSD
|-2
|USDCHF
|1
|NZDUSD
|11
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD
|659
|USDJPY
|121
|GBPUSD
|286
|EURUSD
|503
|AUDUSD
|-60
|USDCHF
|83
|NZDUSD
|591
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 9
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 7
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.14 × 14
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.17 × 6
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.26 × 188
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.40 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.43 × 7
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.43 × 588
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.49 × 153
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.49 × 144
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.52 × 119
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.55 × 111
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.55 × 65
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.58 × 253
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.63 × 56
|
Monex-Server2
|0.63 × 49
This is a high-precision, low-frequency trading strategy based on institutional concepts such as liquidity grabs and false breakouts around key technical levels.
All trades are executed manually and only when a clear confluence of factors is present—especially around H1, H4, and Daily support/resistance zones, where institutional activity typically emerges.
Each position is opened with full clarity—only after the market has exposed institutional intent through price manipulation patterns.
Each variant of the LoginPeace Nexus employs the same core strategy, differentiated only by risk levels.
This strategy is built for investors who value quality over quantity, strategic timing, and calm, professional execution based on smart money principles.
Respectfully, LoginPeace (My site: https://loginpeace.com)
(https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/vps)
