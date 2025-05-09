SinyallerBölümler
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
20 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 3%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
144
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
102 (70.83%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
42 (29.17%)
En iyi işlem:
5.82 USD
En kötü işlem:
-7.34 USD
Brüt kâr:
165.22 USD (10 341 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-139.06 USD (8 162 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
13 (37.25 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
37.25 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
7.44%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
39.96%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.82
Alış işlemleri:
75 (52.08%)
Satış işlemleri:
69 (47.92%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.19
Beklenen getiri:
0.18 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.62 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.31 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-32.02 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-32.02 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
0.36%
Yıllık tahmin:
4.34%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
21.64 USD
Maksimum:
32.02 USD (3.17%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.17% (32.02 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.83% (18.16 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDCAD 35
USDJPY 29
GBPUSD 22
EURUSD 19
AUDUSD 14
USDCHF 13
NZDUSD 12
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDCAD 6
USDJPY 0
GBPUSD 2
EURUSD 8
AUDUSD -2
USDCHF 1
NZDUSD 11
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDCAD 659
USDJPY 121
GBPUSD 286
EURUSD 503
AUDUSD -60
USDCHF 83
NZDUSD 591
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +5.82 USD
En kötü işlem: -7 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +37.25 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -32.02 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 9
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 7
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.14 × 14
OneTrade-Real
0.17 × 6
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.25 × 8
ICMarkets-Live07
0.26 × 188
ICMarkets-Live10
0.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.43 × 7
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.43 × 588
ICMarkets-Live06
0.49 × 153
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.49 × 144
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.52 × 119
ICMarkets-Live09
0.55 × 111
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.55 × 65
EGlobal-Cent5
0.58 × 253
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
TickmillUK-Live03
0.63 × 56
Monex-Server2
0.63 × 49
191 daha fazla...
This is a high-precision, low-frequency trading strategy based on institutional concepts such as liquidity grabs and false breakouts around key technical levels.

All trades are executed manually and only when a clear confluence of factors is present—especially around H1, H4, and Daily support/resistance zones, where institutional activity typically emerges.

Each position is opened with full clarity—only after the market has exposed institutional intent through price manipulation patterns.

Each variant of the LoginPeace Nexus employs the same core strategy, differentiated only by risk levels.

This strategy is built for investors who value quality over quantity, strategic timing, and calm, professional execution based on smart money principles.

Respectfully, LoginPeace (My site: https://loginpeace.com)

-----------------------------------

İnceleme yok
2025.08.14 08:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 17:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.31 04:59
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.28 08:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.25 13:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 10:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.07 04:02
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.51% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.01 07:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.23 09:49
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.17 15:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.11 14:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.11 13:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.10 14:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.06 12:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.03 08:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.23 07:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.13 18:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.12 07:46
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.12 07:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
