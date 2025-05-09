SegnaliSezioni
Affidabilità
20 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 3%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
144
Profit Trade:
102 (70.83%)
Loss Trade:
42 (29.17%)
Best Trade:
5.82 USD
Worst Trade:
-7.34 USD
Profitto lordo:
165.22 USD (10 341 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-139.06 USD (8 162 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (37.25 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
37.25 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
7.44%
Massimo carico di deposito:
39.96%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.82
Long Trade:
75 (52.08%)
Short Trade:
69 (47.92%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.19
Profitto previsto:
0.18 USD
Profitto medio:
1.62 USD
Perdita media:
-3.31 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-32.02 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-32.02 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
0.36%
Previsione annuale:
4.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
21.64 USD
Massimale:
32.02 USD (3.17%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.17% (32.02 USD)
Per equità:
1.83% (18.16 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDCAD 35
USDJPY 29
GBPUSD 22
EURUSD 19
AUDUSD 14
USDCHF 13
NZDUSD 12
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDCAD 6
USDJPY 0
GBPUSD 2
EURUSD 8
AUDUSD -2
USDCHF 1
NZDUSD 11
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDCAD 659
USDJPY 121
GBPUSD 286
EURUSD 503
AUDUSD -60
USDCHF 83
NZDUSD 591
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +5.82 USD
Worst Trade: -7 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +37.25 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -32.02 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 9
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 7
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.14 × 14
OneTrade-Real
0.17 × 6
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.25 × 8
ICMarkets-Live07
0.26 × 188
ICMarkets-Live10
0.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.43 × 7
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.43 × 588
ICMarkets-Live06
0.49 × 153
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.49 × 144
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.52 × 119
ICMarkets-Live09
0.55 × 111
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.55 × 65
EGlobal-Cent5
0.58 × 253
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
TickmillUK-Live03
0.63 × 56
Monex-Server2
0.63 × 49
This is a high-precision, low-frequency trading strategy based on institutional concepts such as liquidity grabs and false breakouts around key technical levels.

All trades are executed manually and only when a clear confluence of factors is present—especially around H1, H4, and Daily support/resistance zones, where institutional activity typically emerges.

Each position is opened with full clarity—only after the market has exposed institutional intent through price manipulation patterns.

Each variant of the LoginPeace Nexus employs the same core strategy, differentiated only by risk levels.

This strategy is built for investors who value quality over quantity, strategic timing, and calm, professional execution based on smart money principles.

Respectfully, LoginPeace (My site: https://loginpeace.com)

-----------------------------------

