- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|35
|USDJPY
|29
|GBPUSD
|22
|EURUSD
|19
|AUDUSD
|14
|USDCHF
|13
|NZDUSD
|12
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDCAD
|6
|USDJPY
|0
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|8
|AUDUSD
|-2
|USDCHF
|1
|NZDUSD
|11
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDCAD
|659
|USDJPY
|121
|GBPUSD
|286
|EURUSD
|503
|AUDUSD
|-60
|USDCHF
|83
|NZDUSD
|591
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 9
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 7
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.14 × 14
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.17 × 6
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.26 × 188
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.40 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.43 × 7
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.43 × 588
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.49 × 153
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.49 × 144
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.52 × 119
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.55 × 111
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.55 × 65
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.58 × 253
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.63 × 56
|
Monex-Server2
|0.63 × 49
This is a high-precision, low-frequency trading strategy based on institutional concepts such as liquidity grabs and false breakouts around key technical levels.
All trades are executed manually and only when a clear confluence of factors is present—especially around H1, H4, and Daily support/resistance zones, where institutional activity typically emerges.
Each position is opened with full clarity—only after the market has exposed institutional intent through price manipulation patterns.
Each variant of the LoginPeace Nexus employs the same core strategy, differentiated only by risk levels.
This strategy is built for investors who value quality over quantity, strategic timing, and calm, professional execution based on smart money principles.
Respectfully, LoginPeace (My site: https://loginpeace.com)
-----------------------------------
(https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/vps)
