- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|277
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-259
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|15K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live22" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.83 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.08 × 80
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.18 × 596
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.31 × 1232
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|2.00 × 13
|
Tickmill-Live05
|2.61 × 41
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|2.63 × 75
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|3.21 × 126
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|3.78 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|4.02 × 41
|
Alpari-ECN1
|4.54 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|4.84 × 204
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.92 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|5.08 × 135
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|5.16 × 129
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|5.92 × 158
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|6.50 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|6.54 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|6.70 × 192
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|6.73 × 63
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|7.20 × 218
|
Exness-Real9
|7.97 × 261
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|8.20 × 456
Forex EA that incorporates in neural networks and deep learning... my target is to get steady profit in long term
with minimum drawdown..
leverage 1:500
PLEASE ONLY USE THE BEST VPS AND BROKER
LOW SPREAD BROKER LIKE ICMARKETS
MY BASE CURRENCY IS USD
FAST VPS WITH LOW LATENCY / PING LIKE https://www.commercialnetworkservices.com/
MT4
you can read this article how to subscribe signals-->
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
How to get the same lotsizes with the signal
