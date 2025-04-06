SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Super Bullion 3
Rinaldo Adi Sarosa

Super Bullion 3

Rinaldo Adi Sarosa
0 avis
Fiabilité
49 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 190%
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
277
Bénéfice trades:
151 (54.51%)
Perte trades:
126 (45.49%)
Meilleure transaction:
502.68 USD
Pire transaction:
-519.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
14 567.17 USD (184 961 pips)
Perte brute:
-14 826.51 USD (170 029 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (776.87 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
776.87 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
24.69%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.46%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.06
Longs trades:
176 (63.54%)
Courts trades:
101 (36.46%)
Facteur de profit:
0.98
Rendement attendu:
-0.94 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
96.47 USD
Perte moyenne:
-117.67 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-2 515.60 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 515.60 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
21.67%
Prévision annuelle:
262.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2 142.51 USD
Maximal:
4 373.68 USD (158.75%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
59.49% (4 373.68 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.96% (411.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 277
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -259
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 15K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +502.68 USD
Pire transaction: -519 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +776.87 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 515.60 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live22" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live18
0.83 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.08 × 80
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.18 × 596
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.31 × 1232
ICMarkets-Live14
2.00 × 13
Tickmill-Live05
2.61 × 41
ICMarkets-Live02
2.63 × 75
ICMarketsSC-Live03
3.21 × 126
ICMarkets-Live20
3.78 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live02
4.02 × 41
Alpari-ECN1
4.54 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live12
4.84 × 204
Tickmill-Live
4.92 × 12
ICMarkets-Live03
5.08 × 135
Pepperstone-Edge01
5.16 × 129
ICMarkets-Live09
5.92 × 158
ICMarkets-Live10
6.50 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge09
6.54 × 68
ICMarketsSC-Live19
6.70 × 192
ICMarkets-Live12
6.73 × 63
ICMarkets-Live16
7.20 × 218
Exness-Real9
7.97 × 261
ICMarkets-Live22
8.20 × 456
9 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Forex EA that incorporates in neural networks and deep learning... my target is to get steady profit in long term

with minimum drawdown..

leverage 1:500

PLEASE ONLY USE THE BEST VPS AND BROKER

LOW SPREAD BROKER LIKE ICMARKETS

MY BASE CURRENCY IS USD

FAST VPS WITH LOW LATENCY / PING LIKE https://www.commercialnetworkservices.com/

MT4


you can read this article how to subscribe signals-->

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to get the same lotsizes with the signal 


Aucun avis
2025.07.18 09:19
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.14 08:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.10 09:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.07 17:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.07 14:16
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 3.09% of days out of 162 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.06 14:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Super Bullion 3
30 USD par mois
190%
0
0
USD
4.9K
USD
49
100%
277
54%
25%
0.98
-0.94
USD
59%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.