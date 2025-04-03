- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|109
|AUDCAD
|93
|AUDNZD
|73
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|108
|AUDCAD
|127
|AUDNZD
|77
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|3.9K
|AUDCAD
|4.7K
|AUDNZD
|3.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
🔹 Signal Name: Zen FX
High-Yield Automated Forex Strategy | Consistent Growth with Controlled Risk
📊 Key Highlights:
-
Market: Forex (Multi-pair support)
-
Timeframe: 1H (1 Hour)
-
Backtest Period: 2020 – 2024 (4 years, real ticks, high-quality data)
-
Expected Monthly Growth: 12% – 25% (compounded)
-
Maximum Drawdown: 50% (equity-based, account-level stop loss)
-
Built-in Protection: No fixed SL per trade, but full capital protection via 50% account SL
-
SL Event Frequency: Extremely rare – only 3 times in 4 years
-
Recovery Time: 3–4 months on average (based on historical results)
-
Win Rate: ~80–85% (varies by pair and market condition)
🛡️ Risk Management You Can Understand:
-
Strict equity stop loss to cap risk at 50% in worst-case scenario
-
Rare SL events; proven recovery from SL within months
-
Controlled logic that avoids excessive exposure
-
Capital preservation built into strategy logic
-
Designed to protect against unlimited risk
🚀 Why Zen FX?
-
Automated 24/7 trading with minimal user intervention
-
Optimized for long-term growth with compound interest power
-
Consistently tested on real historical market conditions
-
Works with modest capital – starting from $200
-
Best suited for traders comfortable with moderate to high-risk, high-reward profiles
-
Designed for those who understand the nature of recovery-based strategies without overleveraging
📬 Final Note:
You are encouraged to monitor the strategy before subscribing. Transparency and consistency are our priorities. For any queries or detailed info, feel free to reach out anytime — I’m here to assist.
