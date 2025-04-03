SignauxSections
Pooja Gunjan Patel

Zen FX

Pooja Gunjan Patel
0 avis
Fiabilité
25 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 94%
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
275
Bénéfice trades:
222 (80.72%)
Perte trades:
53 (19.27%)
Meilleure transaction:
68.12 USD
Pire transaction:
-25.56 USD
Bénéfice brut:
627.13 USD (29 831 pips)
Perte brute:
-314.96 USD (18 031 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
52 (53.16 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
70.84 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
87.63%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
27.33%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.82
Longs trades:
114 (41.45%)
Courts trades:
161 (58.55%)
Facteur de profit:
1.99
Rendement attendu:
1.14 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.82 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.94 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-64.78 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-64.78 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
8.49%
Prévision annuelle:
106.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
11.46 USD
Maximal:
64.78 USD (8.25%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
11.48% (57.07 USD)
Par fonds propres:
68.56% (344.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDCAD 109
AUDCAD 93
AUDNZD 73
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 108
AUDCAD 127
AUDNZD 77
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 3.9K
AUDCAD 4.7K
AUDNZD 3.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +68.12 USD
Pire transaction: -26 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +53.16 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -64.78 USD

🔹 Signal Name: Zen FX
High-Yield Automated Forex Strategy | Consistent Growth with Controlled Risk

📊 Key Highlights:

  • Market: Forex (Multi-pair support)

  • Timeframe: 1H (1 Hour)

  • Backtest Period: 2020 – 2024 (4 years, real ticks, high-quality data)

  • Expected Monthly Growth: 12% – 25% (compounded)

  • Maximum Drawdown: 50% (equity-based, account-level stop loss)

  • Built-in Protection: No fixed SL per trade, but full capital protection via 50% account SL

  • SL Event Frequency: Extremely rare – only 3 times in 4 years

  • Recovery Time: 3–4 months on average (based on historical results)

  • Win Rate: ~80–85% (varies by pair and market condition)

🛡️ Risk Management You Can Understand:

  • Strict equity stop loss to cap risk at 50% in worst-case scenario

  • Rare SL events; proven recovery from SL within months

  • Controlled logic that avoids excessive exposure

  • Capital preservation built into strategy logic

  • Designed to protect against unlimited risk

🚀 Why Zen FX?

  • Automated 24/7 trading with minimal user intervention

  • Optimized for long-term growth with compound interest power

  • Consistently tested on real historical market conditions

  • Works with modest capital – starting from $200

  • Best suited for traders comfortable with moderate to high-risk, high-reward profiles

  • Designed for those who understand the nature of recovery-based strategies without overleveraging

📬 Final Note:
You are encouraged to monitor the strategy before subscribing. Transparency and consistency are our priorities. For any queries or detailed info, feel free to reach out anytime — I’m here to assist.


