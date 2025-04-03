SegnaliSezioni
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
25 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 94%
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
275
Profit Trade:
222 (80.72%)
Loss Trade:
53 (19.27%)
Best Trade:
68.12 USD
Worst Trade:
-25.56 USD
Profitto lordo:
627.13 USD (29 831 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-314.96 USD (18 031 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
52 (53.16 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
70.84 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
87.63%
Massimo carico di deposito:
27.33%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.82
Long Trade:
114 (41.45%)
Short Trade:
161 (58.55%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.99
Profitto previsto:
1.14 USD
Profitto medio:
2.82 USD
Perdita media:
-5.94 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-64.78 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-64.78 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
8.49%
Previsione annuale:
106.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
11.46 USD
Massimale:
64.78 USD (8.25%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.48% (57.07 USD)
Per equità:
68.56% (344.41 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 109
AUDCAD 93
AUDNZD 73
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 108
AUDCAD 127
AUDNZD 77
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 3.9K
AUDCAD 4.7K
AUDNZD 3.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +68.12 USD
Worst Trade: -26 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +53.16 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -64.78 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

🔹 Signal Name: Zen FX
High-Yield Automated Forex Strategy | Consistent Growth with Controlled Risk

📊 Key Highlights:

  • Market: Forex (Multi-pair support)

  • Timeframe: 1H (1 Hour)

  • Backtest Period: 2020 – 2024 (4 years, real ticks, high-quality data)

  • Expected Monthly Growth: 12% – 25% (compounded)

  • Maximum Drawdown: 50% (equity-based, account-level stop loss)

  • Built-in Protection: No fixed SL per trade, but full capital protection via 50% account SL

  • SL Event Frequency: Extremely rare – only 3 times in 4 years

  • Recovery Time: 3–4 months on average (based on historical results)

  • Win Rate: ~80–85% (varies by pair and market condition)

🛡️ Risk Management You Can Understand:

  • Strict equity stop loss to cap risk at 50% in worst-case scenario

  • Rare SL events; proven recovery from SL within months

  • Controlled logic that avoids excessive exposure

  • Capital preservation built into strategy logic

  • Designed to protect against unlimited risk

🚀 Why Zen FX?

  • Automated 24/7 trading with minimal user intervention

  • Optimized for long-term growth with compound interest power

  • Consistently tested on real historical market conditions

  • Works with modest capital – starting from $200

  • Best suited for traders comfortable with moderate to high-risk, high-reward profiles

  • Designed for those who understand the nature of recovery-based strategies without overleveraging

📬 Final Note:
You are encouraged to monitor the strategy before subscribing. Transparency and consistency are our priorities. For any queries or detailed info, feel free to reach out anytime — I’m here to assist.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.12 08:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 07:10
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 06:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 17:10
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.17 02:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.17 01:06
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.17 00:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.16 13:48
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.16 11:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.16 10:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.13 06:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.21 10:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.10 16:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.10 15:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.09 17:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 13:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 10:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.04 19:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 11:57
Share of trading days is too low
