- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|109
|AUDCAD
|93
|AUDNZD
|73
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NZDCAD
|108
|AUDCAD
|127
|AUDNZD
|77
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NZDCAD
|3.9K
|AUDCAD
|4.7K
|AUDNZD
|3.2K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
🔹 Signal Name: Zen FX
High-Yield Automated Forex Strategy | Consistent Growth with Controlled Risk
📊 Key Highlights:
-
Market: Forex (Multi-pair support)
-
Timeframe: 1H (1 Hour)
-
Backtest Period: 2020 – 2024 (4 years, real ticks, high-quality data)
-
Expected Monthly Growth: 12% – 25% (compounded)
-
Maximum Drawdown: 50% (equity-based, account-level stop loss)
-
Built-in Protection: No fixed SL per trade, but full capital protection via 50% account SL
-
SL Event Frequency: Extremely rare – only 3 times in 4 years
-
Recovery Time: 3–4 months on average (based on historical results)
-
Win Rate: ~80–85% (varies by pair and market condition)
🛡️ Risk Management You Can Understand:
-
Strict equity stop loss to cap risk at 50% in worst-case scenario
-
Rare SL events; proven recovery from SL within months
-
Controlled logic that avoids excessive exposure
-
Capital preservation built into strategy logic
-
Designed to protect against unlimited risk
🚀 Why Zen FX?
-
Automated 24/7 trading with minimal user intervention
-
Optimized for long-term growth with compound interest power
-
Consistently tested on real historical market conditions
-
Works with modest capital – starting from $200
-
Best suited for traders comfortable with moderate to high-risk, high-reward profiles
-
Designed for those who understand the nature of recovery-based strategies without overleveraging
📬 Final Note:
You are encouraged to monitor the strategy before subscribing. Transparency and consistency are our priorities. For any queries or detailed info, feel free to reach out anytime — I’m here to assist.
