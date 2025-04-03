SinyallerBölümler
Zen FX

0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
25 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 94%
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
275
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
222 (80.72%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
53 (19.27%)
En iyi işlem:
68.12 USD
En kötü işlem:
-25.56 USD
Brüt kâr:
627.13 USD (29 831 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-314.96 USD (18 031 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
52 (53.16 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
70.84 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
87.63%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
27.33%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.82
Alış işlemleri:
114 (41.45%)
Satış işlemleri:
161 (58.55%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.99
Beklenen getiri:
1.14 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.82 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.94 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-64.78 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-64.78 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
7.21%
Yıllık tahmin:
87.42%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
11.46 USD
Maksimum:
64.78 USD (8.25%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
11.48% (57.07 USD)
Varlığa göre:
68.56% (344.41 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NZDCAD 109
AUDCAD 93
AUDNZD 73
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NZDCAD 108
AUDCAD 127
AUDNZD 77
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NZDCAD 3.9K
AUDCAD 4.7K
AUDNZD 3.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +68.12 USD
En kötü işlem: -26 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +53.16 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -64.78 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🔹 Signal Name: Zen FX
High-Yield Automated Forex Strategy | Consistent Growth with Controlled Risk

📊 Key Highlights:

  • Market: Forex (Multi-pair support)

  • Timeframe: 1H (1 Hour)

  • Backtest Period: 2020 – 2024 (4 years, real ticks, high-quality data)

  • Expected Monthly Growth: 12% – 25% (compounded)

  • Maximum Drawdown: 50% (equity-based, account-level stop loss)

  • Built-in Protection: No fixed SL per trade, but full capital protection via 50% account SL

  • SL Event Frequency: Extremely rare – only 3 times in 4 years

  • Recovery Time: 3–4 months on average (based on historical results)

  • Win Rate: ~80–85% (varies by pair and market condition)

🛡️ Risk Management You Can Understand:

  • Strict equity stop loss to cap risk at 50% in worst-case scenario

  • Rare SL events; proven recovery from SL within months

  • Controlled logic that avoids excessive exposure

  • Capital preservation built into strategy logic

  • Designed to protect against unlimited risk

🚀 Why Zen FX?

  • Automated 24/7 trading with minimal user intervention

  • Optimized for long-term growth with compound interest power

  • Consistently tested on real historical market conditions

  • Works with modest capital – starting from $200

  • Best suited for traders comfortable with moderate to high-risk, high-reward profiles

  • Designed for those who understand the nature of recovery-based strategies without overleveraging

📬 Final Note:
You are encouraged to monitor the strategy before subscribing. Transparency and consistency are our priorities. For any queries or detailed info, feel free to reach out anytime — I’m here to assist.


İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Zen FX
Ayda 30 USD
94%
0
0
USD
714
USD
25
100%
275
80%
88%
1.99
1.14
USD
69%
1:500
