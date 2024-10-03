- Croissance
Trades:
740
Bénéfice trades:
162 (21.89%)
Perte trades:
578 (78.11%)
Meilleure transaction:
59.12 USD
Pire transaction:
-29.76 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 654.44 USD (9 991 924 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 254.38 USD (6 275 339 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (218.46 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
272.64 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
15.48%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
46.03%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
102
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.88
Longs trades:
581 (78.51%)
Courts trades:
159 (21.49%)
Facteur de profit:
1.32
Rendement attendu:
0.54 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.21 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.17 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
52 (-135.81 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-164.74 USD (22)
Croissance mensuelle:
-8.05%
Prévision annuelle:
-97.64%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
96.57 USD
Maximal:
452.31 USD (47.40%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
47.39% (452.28 USD)
Par fonds propres:
15.59% (82.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|406
|XAUUSD
|257
|EURUSD
|46
|GBPUSD
|9
|AUDUSD
|8
|USDJPY
|5
|XAGUSD
|4
|USDCHF
|4
|EURJPY
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|389
|XAUUSD
|79
|EURUSD
|-18
|GBPUSD
|-17
|AUDUSD
|-28
|USDJPY
|-3
|XAGUSD
|-6
|USDCHF
|0
|EURJPY
|4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|3.7M
|XAUUSD
|11K
|EURUSD
|-1.5K
|GBPUSD
|-1.5K
|AUDUSD
|-675
|USDJPY
|-378
|XAGUSD
|-163
|USDCHF
|-50
|EURJPY
|576
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +59.12 USD
Pire transaction: -30 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 22
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +218.46 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -135.81 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live11" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
NewWinFx-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 4
|
TurnkeyGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 9
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.28 × 74
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.29 × 3182
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.35 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.41 × 114
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.45 × 455
|
LeadCapitalCorp-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.50 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.53 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.08 × 1334
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.16 × 74
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|1.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.33 × 2083
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.40 × 707
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.50 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.71 × 196
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.81 × 79
Before subscribing to my signal, keep in mind the following things.
1. Strict risk control and ultra-high profit-loss ratio system. The goal is to earn steadily.
2. Each order has a stop loss setting, and the stop loss does not exceed 1%
3. Pursuing maximum profits on the basis of controlling the total monthly drawdown within 20%
4.Profits mainly come from profitable orders with extremely large profit-loss ratios.
5.The system has core advantages, is professional and complete, and My trading skills can be verified on the price of each order data I establish.
6.Follow orders in equal proportion as much as possible.
在订阅我的信号前，请认真阅读下面事项：
1. 严格风控的超高盈亏比系统，目标稳定盈利
2.每单必带止损，且每单止损不超过1%
3.在控制月总回撤20%以内的基础上追求最大利润
4.利润主要来源于超大盈亏比订单
5.系统具备核心优势，专业且完善，交易水平可以在我开的每一笔订单数据的价格上得到验证
6.尽可能等比例跟单
