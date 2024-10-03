Before subscribing to my signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. Strict risk control and ultra-high profit-loss ratio system. The goal is to earn steadily.

2. Each order has a stop loss setting, and the stop loss does not exceed 1%

3. Pursuing maximum profits on the basis of controlling the total monthly drawdown within 20%

4.Profits mainly come from profitable orders with extremely large profit-loss ratios.

5.The system has core advantages, is professional and complete, and My trading skills can be verified on the price of each order data I establish.

6.Follow orders in equal proportion as much as possible.

在订阅我的信号前，请认真阅读下面事项：

1. 严格风控的超高盈亏比系统，目标稳定盈利

2.每单必带止损，且每单止损不超过1%

3.在控制月总回撤20%以内的基础上追求最大利润

4.利润主要来源于超大盈亏比订单

5.系统具备核心优势，专业且完善，交易水平可以在我开的每一笔订单数据的价格上得到验证

6.尽可能等比例跟单



