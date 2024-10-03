- Crescita
Trade:
747
Profit Trade:
163 (21.82%)
Loss Trade:
584 (78.18%)
Best Trade:
59.12 USD
Worst Trade:
-29.76 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 654.62 USD (9 991 941 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 267.76 USD (6 276 429 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (218.46 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
272.64 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
15.48%
Massimo carico di deposito:
46.03%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
97
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.86
Long Trade:
588 (78.71%)
Short Trade:
159 (21.29%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.31
Profitto previsto:
0.52 USD
Profitto medio:
10.15 USD
Perdita media:
-2.17 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
52 (-135.81 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-164.74 USD (22)
Crescita mensile:
-9.34%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
96.57 USD
Massimale:
452.31 USD (47.40%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
47.39% (452.28 USD)
Per equità:
15.59% (82.70 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|406
|XAUUSD
|264
|EURUSD
|46
|GBPUSD
|9
|AUDUSD
|8
|USDJPY
|5
|XAGUSD
|4
|USDCHF
|4
|EURJPY
|1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|389
|XAUUSD
|65
|EURUSD
|-18
|GBPUSD
|-17
|AUDUSD
|-28
|USDJPY
|-3
|XAGUSD
|-6
|USDCHF
|0
|EURJPY
|4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|3.7M
|XAUUSD
|9.9K
|EURUSD
|-1.5K
|GBPUSD
|-1.5K
|AUDUSD
|-675
|USDJPY
|-378
|XAGUSD
|-163
|USDCHF
|-50
|EURJPY
|576
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +59.12 USD
Worst Trade: -30 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 22
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +218.46 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -135.81 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live11" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
NewWinFx-REAL
|0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 4
TurnkeyGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 9
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.28 × 74
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.29 × 3182
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.35 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.41 × 114
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.45 × 455
LeadCapitalCorp-Live
|0.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.50 × 4
Tickmill-Live02
|0.53 × 15
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.08 × 1334
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.16 × 74
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|1.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.33 × 2083
Hankotrade-Live
|1.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.40 × 707
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.71 × 196
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.81 × 79
76 più
Before subscribing to my signal, keep in mind the following things.
1. Strict risk control and ultra-high profit-loss ratio system. The goal is to earn steadily.
2. Each order has a stop loss setting, and the stop loss does not exceed 1%
3. Pursuing maximum profits on the basis of controlling the total monthly drawdown within 20%
4.Profits mainly come from profitable orders with extremely large profit-loss ratios.
5.The system has core advantages, is professional and complete, and My trading skills can be verified on the price of each order data I establish.
6.Follow orders in equal proportion as much as possible.
在订阅我的信号前，请认真阅读下面事项：
1. 严格风控的超高盈亏比系统，目标稳定盈利
2.每单必带止损，且每单止损不超过1%
3.在控制月总回撤20%以内的基础上追求最大利润
4.利润主要来源于超大盈亏比订单
5.系统具备核心优势，专业且完善，交易水平可以在我开的每一笔订单数据的价格上得到验证
6.尽可能等比例跟单
