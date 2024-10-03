SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / DM Moment
Sheng Yong Xia

DM Moment

Sheng Yong Xia
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
51 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 45 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 72%
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
747
Profit Trade:
163 (21.82%)
Loss Trade:
584 (78.18%)
Best Trade:
59.12 USD
Worst Trade:
-29.76 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 654.62 USD (9 991 941 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 267.76 USD (6 276 429 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (218.46 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
272.64 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
15.48%
Massimo carico di deposito:
46.03%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
97
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.86
Long Trade:
588 (78.71%)
Short Trade:
159 (21.29%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.31
Profitto previsto:
0.52 USD
Profitto medio:
10.15 USD
Perdita media:
-2.17 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
52 (-135.81 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-164.74 USD (22)
Crescita mensile:
-9.34%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
96.57 USD
Massimale:
452.31 USD (47.40%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
47.39% (452.28 USD)
Per equità:
15.59% (82.70 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 406
XAUUSD 264
EURUSD 46
GBPUSD 9
AUDUSD 8
USDJPY 5
XAGUSD 4
USDCHF 4
EURJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 389
XAUUSD 65
EURUSD -18
GBPUSD -17
AUDUSD -28
USDJPY -3
XAGUSD -6
USDCHF 0
EURJPY 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 3.7M
XAUUSD 9.9K
EURUSD -1.5K
GBPUSD -1.5K
AUDUSD -675
USDJPY -378
XAGUSD -163
USDCHF -50
EURJPY 576
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +59.12 USD
Worst Trade: -30 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 22
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +218.46 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -135.81 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live11" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

NewWinFx-REAL
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 4
TurnkeyGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 9
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.28 × 74
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.29 × 3182
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.35 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.41 × 114
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.45 × 455
LeadCapitalCorp-Live
0.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.50 × 4
Tickmill-Live02
0.53 × 15
ICMarkets-Live10
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.08 × 1334
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.16 × 74
ICMarketsSC-Live02
1.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.33 × 2083
Hankotrade-Live
1.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.40 × 707
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.71 × 196
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.81 × 79
76 più
Before subscribing to my signal, keep in mind the following things.
1. Strict risk control and ultra-high profit-loss ratio system. The goal is to earn steadily.
2. Each order has a stop loss setting, and the stop loss does not exceed 1%
3. Pursuing maximum profits on the basis of controlling the total monthly drawdown within 20%
4.Profits mainly come from profitable orders with extremely large profit-loss ratios.
5.The system has core advantages, is professional and complete, and My trading skills can be verified on the price of each order data I establish.

6.Follow orders in equal proportion as much as possible.

在订阅我的信号前，请认真阅读下面事项：
1. 严格风控的超高盈亏比系统，目标稳定盈利
2.每单必带止损，且每单止损不超过1%
3.在控制月总回撤20%以内的基础上追求最大利润
4.利润主要来源于超大盈亏比订单
5.系统具备核心优势，专业且完善，交易水平可以在我开的每一笔订单数据的价格上得到验证
6.尽可能等比例跟单


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.19 01:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.18 15:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.05 17:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.28 18:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.11 00:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 16:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.02 16:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.01 17:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.07 08:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 12:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 07:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 07:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.02 04:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.26 06:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.22 13:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.17 10:46
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.16 11:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.15 11:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 07:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.47% of days out of 211 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.08 01:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
DM Moment
45USD al mese
72%
0
0
USD
927
USD
51
0%
747
21%
15%
1.30
0.52
USD
47%
1:100
