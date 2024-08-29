SignauxSections
Serageldin Selim

PhoenixRise EA

Serageldin Selim
Fiabilité
57 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2024 255%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
158
Bénéfice trades:
114 (72.15%)
Perte trades:
44 (27.85%)
Meilleure transaction:
740.45 USD
Pire transaction:
-350.95 USD
Bénéfice brut:
10 444.82 USD (50 039 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 230.99 USD (31 628 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (886.92 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 065.08 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.26
Activité de trading:
77.97%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
37.10%
Dernier trade:
21 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
9.98
Longs trades:
95 (60.13%)
Courts trades:
63 (39.87%)
Facteur de profit:
2.47
Rendement attendu:
39.33 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
91.62 USD
Perte moyenne:
-96.16 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-622.40 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-622.40 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
15.27%
Prévision annuelle:
185.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
431.75 USD
Maximal:
622.40 USD (7.44%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
21.37% (589.36 USD)
Par fonds propres:
63.25% (1 735.55 USD)

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICTrading-Live29
0.58 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.83 × 23
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live12
4.00 × 3
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
4.00 × 2
Note: An initial significant drawdown occurred upon the EA's release due to a technical input error. This was rectified, and no further high drawdowns have been observed for over a year.

Recommended Minimum Deposit:

For the best experience and to maximize your trading potential, we recommend a minimum deposit of 500 USD. This amount provides sufficient capital to effectively leverage the EA's trading strategies.

Expected Monthly Yield:

Based on historical performance and market analysis, PhoenixRise EA aims for an expected monthly yield of 10%. Please note that past performance is not indicative of future results.

Ready to take your Forex trading to the next level? Subscribe to PhoenixRise EA. Don't hesitate to Contact us for more information.


