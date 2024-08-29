SegnaliSezioni
PhoenixRise EA
Serageldin Selim

PhoenixRise EA

Serageldin Selim
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
57 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 255%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
158
Profit Trade:
114 (72.15%)
Loss Trade:
44 (27.85%)
Best Trade:
740.45 USD
Worst Trade:
-350.95 USD
Profitto lordo:
10 444.82 USD (50 039 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 230.99 USD (31 628 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (886.92 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 065.08 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.26
Attività di trading:
77.97%
Massimo carico di deposito:
37.10%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
9.98
Long Trade:
95 (60.13%)
Short Trade:
63 (39.87%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.47
Profitto previsto:
39.33 USD
Profitto medio:
91.62 USD
Perdita media:
-96.16 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-622.40 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-622.40 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
15.27%
Previsione annuale:
185.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
431.75 USD
Massimale:
622.40 USD (7.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
21.37% (589.36 USD)
Per equità:
63.25% (1 735.55 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 139
USDJPY 10
CHFJPY 9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 5.9K
USDJPY 84
CHFJPY 208
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 22K
USDJPY -788
CHFJPY -3.2K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +740.45 USD
Worst Trade: -351 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +886.92 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -622.40 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live 2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICTrading-Live29
0.58 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.83 × 23
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live12
4.00 × 3
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
4.00 × 2
Note: An initial significant drawdown occurred upon the EA's release due to a technical input error. This was rectified, and no further high drawdowns have been observed for over a year.

Recommended Minimum Deposit:

For the best experience and to maximize your trading potential, we recommend a minimum deposit of 500 USD. This amount provides sufficient capital to effectively leverage the EA's trading strategies.

Expected Monthly Yield:

Based on historical performance and market analysis, PhoenixRise EA aims for an expected monthly yield of 10%. Please note that past performance is not indicative of future results.

Ready to take your Forex trading to the next level? Subscribe to PhoenixRise EA. Don't hesitate to Contact us for more information.


