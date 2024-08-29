- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|139
|USDJPY
|10
|CHFJPY
|9
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDCAD
|5.9K
|USDJPY
|84
|CHFJPY
|208
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDCAD
|22K
|USDJPY
|-788
|CHFJPY
|-3.2K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Note: An initial significant drawdown occurred upon the EA's release due to a technical input error. This was rectified, and no further high drawdowns have been observed for over a year.
Recommended Minimum Deposit:
For the best experience and to maximize your trading potential, we recommend a minimum deposit of 500 USD. This amount provides sufficient capital to effectively leverage the EA's trading strategies.
Expected Monthly Yield:
Based on historical performance and market analysis, PhoenixRise EA aims for an expected monthly yield of 10%. Please note that past performance is not indicative of future results.
Ready to take your Forex trading to the next level? Subscribe to PhoenixRise EA.
