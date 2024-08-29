SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / PhoenixRise EA
Serageldin Selim

PhoenixRise EA

Serageldin Selim
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
57 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 255%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
158
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
114 (72.15%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
44 (27.85%)
En iyi işlem:
740.45 USD
En kötü işlem:
-350.95 USD
Brüt kâr:
10 444.82 USD (50 039 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4 230.99 USD (31 628 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (886.92 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 065.08 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.26
Alım-satım etkinliği:
77.97%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
37.10%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
9.98
Alış işlemleri:
95 (60.13%)
Satış işlemleri:
63 (39.87%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.47
Beklenen getiri:
39.33 USD
Ortalama kâr:
91.62 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-96.16 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-622.40 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-622.40 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
15.27%
Yıllık tahmin:
185.30%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
431.75 USD
Maksimum:
622.40 USD (7.44%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
21.37% (589.36 USD)
Varlığa göre:
63.25% (1 735.55 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 139
USDJPY 10
CHFJPY 9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 5.9K
USDJPY 84
CHFJPY 208
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 22K
USDJPY -788
CHFJPY -3.2K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +740.45 USD
En kötü işlem: -351 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +886.92 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -622.40 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICTrading-Live29
0.58 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.83 × 23
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live12
4.00 × 3
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
4.00 × 2
Note: An initial significant drawdown occurred upon the EA's release due to a technical input error. This was rectified, and no further high drawdowns have been observed for over a year.

Recommended Minimum Deposit:

For the best experience and to maximize your trading potential, we recommend a minimum deposit of 500 USD. This amount provides sufficient capital to effectively leverage the EA's trading strategies.

Expected Monthly Yield:

Based on historical performance and market analysis, PhoenixRise EA aims for an expected monthly yield of 10%. Please note that past performance is not indicative of future results.

Ready to take your Forex trading to the next level? Subscribe to PhoenixRise EA. Don't hesitate to Contact us for more information.


İnceleme yok
