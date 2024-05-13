SignauxSections
Fu Jun Xu

Laoxu

Fu Jun Xu
0 avis
99 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 -4%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
711
Bénéfice trades:
264 (37.13%)
Perte trades:
447 (62.87%)
Meilleure transaction:
136.52 USD
Pire transaction:
-163.58 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 955.41 USD (65 367 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 079.03 USD (62 414 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (274.38 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
274.38 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.00
Activité de trading:
18.74%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
24.37%
Dernier trade:
23 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.21
Longs trades:
263 (36.99%)
Courts trades:
448 (63.01%)
Facteur de profit:
0.96
Rendement attendu:
-0.17 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
11.19 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.89 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
24 (-161.36 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-187.83 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.51%
Prévision annuelle:
16.13%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
546.89 USD
Maximal:
596.34 USD (36.14%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
13.96% (596.34 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.94% (47.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 137
AUDUSD 98
USDJPY 92
EURUSD 90
USDCAD 85
XAUUSD 69
NZDUSD 61
USDCHF 16
XAGUSD 14
EURAUD 14
GBPJPY 12
XTIUSD 8
GBPAUD 7
CADJPY 3
AUDJPY 2
EURGBP 1
EURJPY 1
EURCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -126
AUDUSD -115
USDJPY 10
EURUSD 247
USDCAD -44
XAUUSD -231
NZDUSD 93
USDCHF -63
XAGUSD -24
EURAUD 142
GBPJPY -14
XTIUSD -23
GBPAUD 15
CADJPY 1
AUDJPY 25
EURGBP 0
EURJPY -9
EURCAD -7
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -5.7K
AUDUSD -371
USDJPY 1.4K
EURUSD 6K
USDCAD -377
XAUUSD -1.1K
NZDUSD 867
USDCHF -790
XAGUSD -91
EURAUD 2.8K
GBPJPY -187
XTIUSD -163
GBPAUD 322
CADJPY 49
AUDJPY 908
EURGBP 2
EURJPY -151
EURCAD -106
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +136.52 USD
Pire transaction: -164 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +274.38 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -161.36 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 10
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.25 × 12
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.28 × 18
ICMarkets-Live07
0.28 × 261
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.43 × 588
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.48 × 165
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.53 × 157
ICMarkets-Live06
0.55 × 371
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.55 × 65
ICMarkets-Live09
0.58 × 205
EGlobal-Cent5
0.58 × 253
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
Monex-Server2
0.66 × 50
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.67 × 357
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.69 × 226
ICMarkets-Live14
0.70 × 10
TickmillUK-Live03
0.72 × 71
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.75 × 12
196 plus...
Aucun avis
2025.07.22 02:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.21 17:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.06 09:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.04 17:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.27 07:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.26 16:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.06 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.06 09:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.16 06:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.15 11:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.07 15:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.07 11:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.17 07:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.04 14:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.04 07:51
No swaps are charged
2025.02.04 07:51
No swaps are charged
2025.01.31 10:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.30 13:49
No swaps are charged
2025.01.30 13:49
No swaps are charged
2025.01.30 12:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
