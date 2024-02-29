SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Trade Gurus
Rana Tanveer

Trade Gurus

Rana Tanveer
0 avis
Fiabilité
82 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 16%
FXCM-USDReal07
1:200
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
278
Bénéfice trades:
204 (73.38%)
Perte trades:
74 (26.62%)
Meilleure transaction:
26.26 USD
Pire transaction:
-147.15 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 077.49 USD (98 642 pips)
Perte brute:
-933.71 USD (68 490 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
16 (98.73 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
98.73 USD (16)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
89.51%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
14.65%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.44
Longs trades:
116 (41.73%)
Courts trades:
162 (58.27%)
Facteur de profit:
1.15
Rendement attendu:
0.52 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.28 USD
Perte moyenne:
-12.62 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-286.53 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-286.53 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.61%
Prévision annuelle:
80.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
81.68 USD
Maximal:
324.27 USD (26.10%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
28.47% (324.27 USD)
Par fonds propres:
49.46% (423.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USOilSpot 138
NZDUSD 52
EURUSD 32
AUDUSD 29
XAUUSD 16
USDCAD 2
XAGUSD 2
UK100 2
EURCHF 1
US2000 1
NAS100 1
SPX500 1
USDCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USOilSpot 199
NZDUSD -234
EURUSD 2
AUDUSD 65
XAUUSD 55
USDCAD 6
XAGUSD 6
UK100 14
EURCHF 6
US2000 24
NAS100 -1
SPX500 -1
USDCHF 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USOilSpot 20K
NZDUSD -9.7K
EURUSD -718
AUDUSD 2.2K
XAUUSD 5.4K
USDCAD 715
XAGUSD 417
UK100 10K
EURCHF 4
US2000 2.4K
NAS100 -755
SPX500 -97
USDCHF 319
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +26.26 USD
Pire transaction: -147 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 16
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +98.73 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -286.53 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FXCM-USDReal07" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
0.00 × 3
BenchMark-Real
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Standard2
0.00 × 5
Activtrades-Demo
0.00 × 3
Activtrades-2
0.00 × 3
KRCCORP-Real
0.00 × 3
VantageFX-Live 1
0.00 × 3
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
0.00 × 3
CharlesFX-FX-CFD Live
0.00 × 3
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
0.00 × 1
HFMarkets-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 3
ForexTrend-Trade7
0.50 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo02
1.18 × 87
IronFX-Real1
1.50 × 2
IamFX-Live
2.00 × 2
Activtrades-3
3.33 × 6
Alpari-Standard3
3.88 × 8
OANDA-GMT-5 Live
4.58 × 66
OneTrade-Real
4.86 × 51
GFTForex-Server
5.17 × 6
SquaredMT4-Demo
6.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
6.38 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge03
6.62 × 13
25 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Enhance Your Forex and Commodity Strategy with Proven Signals

  • Experience-Driven Signals: I've been actively trading Forex & Commodity markets since 2017, developing my own technical analysis approach for daily and weekly timeframes.
  • Risk Management: My strategy incorporates a disciplined risk management approach, utilizing averaging techniques strategically to manage positions.
  • Manual Trading Expertise: All signals are generated through manual analysis, leveraging my experience and market insights.
  • Transparent Performance: Achieve optimal results by consistently copying my trades for at least 30 days.

Performance Expectations:

  • Monthly Profit Potential: Aim for an average monthly profit target between 3% and 7%, with potential for slight variation.
  • Drawdown Management: We strive to maintain an average drawdown of 3% to 5%, with a maximum limit of 15%.


Recommended Broker:

For optimal results, consider using a reputable broker like FXCM (https://www.fxcm.com). They offer competitive spreads and features suitable for your trading style.

Additional Resources:

We recommend utilizing a reliable VPS (Virtual Private Server) to ensure uninterrupted trade execution. Consider low-spread brokers like IC Markets (https://www.icmarkets.com) for further cost optimization.


Looking to grow your wealth?

Our investment strategies aim to deliver competitive returns for our clients. By investing USD 7,500 you could potentially see monthly returns in the range of USD 375 to USD 450.

Ready to Learn More?

Contact us today for a free consultation to discuss your investment goals and explore how we can help you achieve them.


Contact:

For further inquiries, please reach out via email ranatanvir@gmail.com or via WhatsApp: 0097333391009



Disclaimer:

  • Trading involves inherent risks. Only invest capital you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
  • This is a Swap-Free account, so you won't incur swap charges.


Aucun avis
2025.09.12 12:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 16:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 12:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 10:55
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 05:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 14:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 05:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 12:53
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.27 13:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.27 12:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.26 16:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 14:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 10:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 08:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 07:13
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 06:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 21:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 18:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 13:42
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 11:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Trade Gurus
30 USD par mois
16%
0
0
USD
832
USD
82
0%
278
73%
90%
1.15
0.52
USD
49%
1:200
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.