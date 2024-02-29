SegnaliSezioni
Rana Tanveer

Trade Gurus

Rana Tanveer
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
83 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 15%
FXCM-USDReal07
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
279
Profit Trade:
204 (73.11%)
Loss Trade:
75 (26.88%)
Best Trade:
26.26 USD
Worst Trade:
-147.15 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 077.49 USD (98 642 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-944.35 USD (69 553 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
16 (98.73 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
98.73 USD (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
89.51%
Massimo carico di deposito:
14.65%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.41
Long Trade:
116 (41.58%)
Short Trade:
163 (58.42%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.14
Profitto previsto:
0.48 USD
Profitto medio:
5.28 USD
Perdita media:
-12.59 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-286.53 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-286.53 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
5.25%
Previsione annuale:
63.70%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
81.68 USD
Massimale:
324.27 USD (26.10%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
28.47% (324.27 USD)
Per equità:
49.46% (423.03 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USOilSpot 139
NZDUSD 52
EURUSD 32
AUDUSD 29
XAUUSD 16
USDCAD 2
XAGUSD 2
UK100 2
EURCHF 1
US2000 1
NAS100 1
SPX500 1
USDCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USOilSpot 188
NZDUSD -234
EURUSD 2
AUDUSD 65
XAUUSD 55
USDCAD 6
XAGUSD 6
UK100 14
EURCHF 6
US2000 24
NAS100 -1
SPX500 -1
USDCHF 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USOilSpot 19K
NZDUSD -9.7K
EURUSD -718
AUDUSD 2.2K
XAUUSD 5.4K
USDCAD 715
XAGUSD 417
UK100 10K
EURCHF 4
US2000 2.4K
NAS100 -755
SPX500 -97
USDCHF 319
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +26.26 USD
Worst Trade: -147 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +98.73 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -286.53 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FXCM-USDReal07" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
0.00 × 3
BenchMark-Real
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Standard2
0.00 × 5
Activtrades-Demo
0.00 × 3
Activtrades-2
0.00 × 3
KRCCORP-Real
0.00 × 3
VantageFX-Live 1
0.00 × 3
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
0.00 × 3
CharlesFX-FX-CFD Live
0.00 × 3
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
0.00 × 1
HFMarkets-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 3
ForexTrend-Trade7
0.50 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo02
1.18 × 87
IronFX-Real1
1.50 × 2
IamFX-Live
2.00 × 2
Activtrades-3
3.33 × 6
Alpari-Standard3
3.88 × 8
OANDA-GMT-5 Live
4.58 × 66
OneTrade-Real
4.86 × 51
GFTForex-Server
5.17 × 6
SquaredMT4-Demo
6.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
6.38 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge03
6.62 × 13
25 più
Enhance Your Forex and Commodity Strategy with Proven Signals

  • Experience-Driven Signals: I've been actively trading Forex & Commodity markets since 2017, developing my own technical analysis approach for daily and weekly timeframes.
  • Risk Management: My strategy incorporates a disciplined risk management approach, utilizing averaging techniques strategically to manage positions.
  • Manual Trading Expertise: All signals are generated through manual analysis, leveraging my experience and market insights.
  • Transparent Performance: Achieve optimal results by consistently copying my trades for at least 30 days.

Performance Expectations:

  • Monthly Profit Potential: Aim for an average monthly profit target between 3% and 7%, with potential for slight variation.
  • Drawdown Management: We strive to maintain an average drawdown of 3% to 5%, with a maximum limit of 15%.


Recommended Broker:

For optimal results, consider using a reputable broker like FXCM (https://www.fxcm.com). They offer competitive spreads and features suitable for your trading style.

Additional Resources:

We recommend utilizing a reliable VPS (Virtual Private Server) to ensure uninterrupted trade execution. Consider low-spread brokers like IC Markets (https://www.icmarkets.com) for further cost optimization.


Looking to grow your wealth?

Our investment strategies aim to deliver competitive returns for our clients. By investing USD 7,500 you could potentially see monthly returns in the range of USD 375 to USD 450.

Ready to Learn More?

Contact us today for a free consultation to discuss your investment goals and explore how we can help you achieve them.


Contact:

For further inquiries, please reach out via email ranatanvir@gmail.com or via WhatsApp: 0097333391009



Disclaimer:

  • Trading involves inherent risks. Only invest capital you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
  • This is a Swap-Free account, so you won't incur swap charges.


Non ci sono recensioni
