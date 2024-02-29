SinyallerBölümler
Rana Tanveer

Trade Gurus

Rana Tanveer
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
83 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 15%
FXCM-USDReal07
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
279
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
204 (73.11%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
75 (26.88%)
En iyi işlem:
26.26 USD
En kötü işlem:
-147.15 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 077.49 USD (98 642 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-944.35 USD (69 553 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
16 (98.73 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
98.73 USD (16)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
89.51%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
14.65%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.41
Alış işlemleri:
116 (41.58%)
Satış işlemleri:
163 (58.42%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.14
Beklenen getiri:
0.48 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.28 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-12.59 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-286.53 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-286.53 USD (9)
Aylık büyüme:
5.25%
Yıllık tahmin:
63.70%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
81.68 USD
Maksimum:
324.27 USD (26.10%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
28.47% (324.27 USD)
Varlığa göre:
49.46% (423.03 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USOilSpot 139
NZDUSD 52
EURUSD 32
AUDUSD 29
XAUUSD 16
USDCAD 2
XAGUSD 2
UK100 2
EURCHF 1
US2000 1
NAS100 1
SPX500 1
USDCHF 1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USOilSpot 188
NZDUSD -234
EURUSD 2
AUDUSD 65
XAUUSD 55
USDCAD 6
XAGUSD 6
UK100 14
EURCHF 6
US2000 24
NAS100 -1
SPX500 -1
USDCHF 4
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USOilSpot 19K
NZDUSD -9.7K
EURUSD -718
AUDUSD 2.2K
XAUUSD 5.4K
USDCAD 715
XAGUSD 417
UK100 10K
EURCHF 4
US2000 2.4K
NAS100 -755
SPX500 -97
USDCHF 319
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +26.26 USD
En kötü işlem: -147 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 16
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +98.73 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -286.53 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FXCM-USDReal07" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
0.00 × 3
BenchMark-Real
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Standard2
0.00 × 5
Activtrades-Demo
0.00 × 3
Activtrades-2
0.00 × 3
KRCCORP-Real
0.00 × 3
VantageFX-Live 1
0.00 × 3
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
0.00 × 3
CharlesFX-FX-CFD Live
0.00 × 3
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
0.00 × 1
HFMarkets-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 3
ForexTrend-Trade7
0.50 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo02
1.18 × 87
IronFX-Real1
1.50 × 2
IamFX-Live
2.00 × 2
Activtrades-3
3.33 × 6
Alpari-Standard3
3.88 × 8
OANDA-GMT-5 Live
4.58 × 66
OneTrade-Real
4.86 × 51
GFTForex-Server
5.17 × 6
SquaredMT4-Demo
6.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
6.38 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge03
6.62 × 13
Enhance Your Forex and Commodity Strategy with Proven Signals

  • Experience-Driven Signals: I've been actively trading Forex & Commodity markets since 2017, developing my own technical analysis approach for daily and weekly timeframes.
  • Risk Management: My strategy incorporates a disciplined risk management approach, utilizing averaging techniques strategically to manage positions.
  • Manual Trading Expertise: All signals are generated through manual analysis, leveraging my experience and market insights.
  • Transparent Performance: Achieve optimal results by consistently copying my trades for at least 30 days.

Performance Expectations:

  • Monthly Profit Potential: Aim for an average monthly profit target between 3% and 7%, with potential for slight variation.
  • Drawdown Management: We strive to maintain an average drawdown of 3% to 5%, with a maximum limit of 15%.


Recommended Broker:

For optimal results, consider using a reputable broker like FXCM (https://www.fxcm.com). They offer competitive spreads and features suitable for your trading style.

Additional Resources:

We recommend utilizing a reliable VPS (Virtual Private Server) to ensure uninterrupted trade execution. Consider low-spread brokers like IC Markets (https://www.icmarkets.com) for further cost optimization.


Looking to grow your wealth?

Our investment strategies aim to deliver competitive returns for our clients. By investing USD 7,500 you could potentially see monthly returns in the range of USD 375 to USD 450.

Ready to Learn More?

Contact us today for a free consultation to discuss your investment goals and explore how we can help you achieve them.


Contact:

For further inquiries, please reach out via email ranatanvir@gmail.com or via WhatsApp: 0097333391009



Disclaimer:

  • Trading involves inherent risks. Only invest capital you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
  • This is a Swap-Free account, so you won't incur swap charges.


İnceleme yok
