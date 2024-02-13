SignauxSections
Agoes Prio Utomo

Scalper Zion

Agoes Prio Utomo
0 avis
200 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 -0%
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
16 324
Bénéfice trades:
12 449 (76.26%)
Perte trades:
3 875 (23.74%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 309.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-2 056.32 USD
Bénéfice brut:
110 523.26 USD (6 701 138 pips)
Perte brute:
-106 266.90 USD (6 638 496 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
46 (151.95 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 951.15 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
98.98%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
55.68%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
24 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.28
Longs trades:
7 963 (48.78%)
Courts trades:
8 361 (51.22%)
Facteur de profit:
1.04
Rendement attendu:
0.26 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.88 USD
Perte moyenne:
-27.42 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
17 (-1 211.50 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-6 838.71 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
13.46%
Prévision annuelle:
163.37%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
259.23 USD
Maximal:
15 222.54 USD (75.68%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
92.50% (15 222.54 USD)
Par fonds propres:
76.72% (7 980.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2739
GBPUSD 1966
AUDCAD 1683
EURUSD 982
GBPAUD 899
NZDCAD 851
EURAUD 757
AUDNZD 738
GBPCHF 665
EURCHF 579
AUDUSD 576
BTCUSD 511
EURCAD 453
EURGBP 418
USDCAD 372
GBPCAD 368
USDCHF 327
USDJPY 311
NZDUSD 158
AUDCHF 122
EURNZD 108
EURJPY 104
US30 103
CADCHF 101
CHFJPY 96
GBPJPY 91
XAUJPY 65
XAUAUD 64
ETHUSD 53
AUDJPY 39
XAUEUR 23
SUMMARY 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
GBPUSD 4.3K
AUDCAD 5.3K
EURUSD 538
GBPAUD 1K
NZDCAD -724
EURAUD 491
AUDNZD -2.1K
GBPCHF -1.1K
EURCHF 105
AUDUSD -3.7K
BTCUSD -914
EURCAD -365
EURGBP 292
USDCAD -376
GBPCAD -323
USDCHF -115
USDJPY 73
NZDUSD -53
AUDCHF 75
EURNZD 164
EURJPY -168
US30 428
CADCHF -191
CHFJPY 101
GBPJPY -10
XAUJPY -469
XAUAUD 437
ETHUSD 7
AUDJPY 192
XAUEUR -316
SUMMARY -109
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 52K
GBPUSD -9.9K
AUDCAD 15K
EURUSD 24K
GBPAUD -1.4K
NZDCAD 5.1K
EURAUD 2.4K
AUDNZD -29K
GBPCHF -27K
EURCHF 11K
AUDUSD 4K
BTCUSD 66K
EURCAD -8.6K
EURGBP -5.2K
USDCAD -11K
GBPCAD -14K
USDCHF 2.6K
USDJPY 1.8K
NZDUSD -26K
AUDCHF 4.1K
EURNZD -348
EURJPY -8.8K
US30 -7.6K
CADCHF -4.5K
CHFJPY 21K
GBPJPY -8.3K
XAUJPY -2.9K
XAUAUD 4.8K
ETHUSD 5.4K
AUDJPY 8.1K
XAUEUR -1.1K
SUMMARY 0
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 309.00 USD
Pire transaction: -2 056 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +151.95 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 211.50 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 15
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 2
FBSInc-bonus1
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.11 × 9
XMTrading-Real 252
0.14 × 72
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.18 × 447
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.23 × 518
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.24 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.29 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.29 × 300
EagleFX-Live
0.52 × 96
TurnkeyGlobal-Live
0.68 × 132
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.74 × 562
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.81 × 83
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.86 × 310
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.91 × 208
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.92 × 253
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.92 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.10 × 1015
121 plus...
Aucun avis
2025.09.29 21:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.24 12:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 10:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.03 13:40
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.02 16:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.07% of days out of 1373 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.25 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.08.25 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 16:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.30 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.30 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.21 14:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.21 02:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.14 19:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.14 08:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 09:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.17 17:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.17 15:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.04 13:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 11:57
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 10:12
No swaps are charged
