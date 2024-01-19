SignauxSections
Tsz Fung Wong

UniTradeXpertS

Tsz Fung Wong
0 avis
Fiabilité
111 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 74%
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1:400
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
537
Bénéfice trades:
345 (64.24%)
Perte trades:
192 (35.75%)
Meilleure transaction:
373.91 USD
Pire transaction:
-615.24 USD
Bénéfice brut:
12 653.10 USD (47 687 pips)
Perte brute:
-11 062.64 USD (34 091 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (342.75 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
535.94 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
44.28%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
16.50%
Dernier trade:
32 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
18 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.28
Longs trades:
185 (34.45%)
Courts trades:
352 (65.55%)
Facteur de profit:
1.14
Rendement attendu:
2.96 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
36.68 USD
Perte moyenne:
-57.62 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-128.46 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 238.92 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 238.92 USD (60.67%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
42.03% (57.81 USD)
Par fonds propres:
30.59% (832.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 391
USDCHF 70
EURUSD 65
CADCHF 11
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 2.5K
USDCHF -852
EURUSD -28
CADCHF -16
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 13K
USDCHF 355
EURUSD 654
CADCHF 27
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +373.91 USD
Pire transaction: -615 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +342.75 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -128.46 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live19" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 4
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live02
0.09 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live20
0.17 × 29
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 13
ICMarkets-Live03
0.38 × 132
ICMarkets-Live09
0.49 × 82
ICMarkets-Live14
0.51 × 212
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.64 × 14
ICMarkets-Live06
0.67 × 95
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.72 × 18
ICMarkets-Live05
0.77 × 125
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.80 × 5
ICMarketsEU-Live28
0.84 × 55
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
0.89 × 38
TitanFX-03
0.97 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.99 × 83
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.00 × 2
106 plus...
I am pleased to introduce my latest hybrid automated trading program. The program was originally designed to mix multiple trading strategies and currency pairs, and I will continue to update, improve, and add new strategies to the signals in order to balance the risks and bring sustainable returns.

This signal mainly incorporates several of my range-bound trading programs. These programs usually have a higher win rate, but because the positions are closed relatively close, the returns might be lower compared to my other signals. I consider this to be a lower-risk and more stable signal, allowing traders to assess their risk and follow accordingly.


Aucun avis
2025.10.02 03:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.08 03:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.21 11:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 04:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 13:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.31 04:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.26 09:57
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.24 13:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.19 01:09
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.18 03:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.17 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.17 04:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 00:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.09 13:04
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.08 14:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.08 00:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.04 18:13
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.26 10:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.26 03:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.25 04:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
UniTradeXpertS
30 USD par mois
74%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
111
99%
537
64%
44%
1.14
2.96
USD
42%
1:400
Copier

