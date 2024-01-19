I am pleased to introduce my latest hybrid automated trading program. The program was originally designed to mix multiple trading strategies and currency pairs, and I will continue to update, improve, and add new strategies to the signals in order to balance the risks and bring sustainable returns.

This signal mainly incorporates several of my range-bound trading programs. These programs usually have a higher win rate, but because the positions are closed relatively close, the returns might be lower compared to my other signals. I consider this to be a lower-risk and more stable signal, allowing traders to assess their risk and follow accordingly.



