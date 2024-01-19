- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
537
Profit Trade:
345 (64.24%)
Loss Trade:
192 (35.75%)
Best Trade:
373.91 USD
Worst Trade:
-615.24 USD
Profitto lordo:
12 653.10 USD (47 687 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-11 062.64 USD (34 091 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (342.75 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
535.94 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
44.28%
Massimo carico di deposito:
16.50%
Ultimo trade:
32 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
18 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.28
Long Trade:
185 (34.45%)
Short Trade:
352 (65.55%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.14
Profitto previsto:
2.96 USD
Profitto medio:
36.68 USD
Perdita media:
-57.62 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-128.46 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 238.92 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 238.92 USD (60.67%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
42.03% (57.81 USD)
Per equità:
30.59% (832.57 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|391
|USDCHF
|70
|EURUSD
|65
|CADCHF
|11
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|2.5K
|USDCHF
|-852
|EURUSD
|-28
|CADCHF
|-16
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|13K
|USDCHF
|355
|EURUSD
|654
|CADCHF
|27
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +373.91 USD
Worst Trade: -615 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +342.75 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -128.46 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live19" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 4
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.09 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.17 × 29
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.38 × 132
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.49 × 82
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.51 × 212
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.64 × 14
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.67 × 95
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.72 × 18
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.77 × 125
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.80 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-Live28
|0.84 × 55
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
|0.89 × 38
|
TitanFX-03
|0.97 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.99 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.00 × 2
I am pleased to introduce my latest hybrid automated trading program. The program was originally designed to mix multiple trading strategies and currency pairs, and I will continue to update, improve, and add new strategies to the signals in order to balance the risks and bring sustainable returns.This signal mainly incorporates several of my range-bound trading programs. These programs usually have a higher win rate, but because the positions are closed relatively close, the returns might be lower compared to my other signals. I consider this to be a lower-risk and more stable signal, allowing traders to assess their risk and follow accordingly.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
74%
0
0
USD
USD
3.1K
USD
USD
111
99%
537
64%
44%
1.14
2.96
USD
USD
42%
1:400