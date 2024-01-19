SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / UniTradeXpertS
Tsz Fung Wong

UniTradeXpertS

Tsz Fung Wong
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
111 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 74%
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1:400
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
537
Profit Trade:
345 (64.24%)
Loss Trade:
192 (35.75%)
Best Trade:
373.91 USD
Worst Trade:
-615.24 USD
Profitto lordo:
12 653.10 USD (47 687 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-11 062.64 USD (34 091 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (342.75 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
535.94 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
44.28%
Massimo carico di deposito:
16.50%
Ultimo trade:
32 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
18 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.28
Long Trade:
185 (34.45%)
Short Trade:
352 (65.55%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.14
Profitto previsto:
2.96 USD
Profitto medio:
36.68 USD
Perdita media:
-57.62 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-128.46 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 238.92 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 238.92 USD (60.67%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
42.03% (57.81 USD)
Per equità:
30.59% (832.57 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 391
USDCHF 70
EURUSD 65
CADCHF 11
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 2.5K
USDCHF -852
EURUSD -28
CADCHF -16
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 13K
USDCHF 355
EURUSD 654
CADCHF 27
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +373.91 USD
Worst Trade: -615 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +342.75 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -128.46 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live19" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 4
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live02
0.09 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live20
0.17 × 29
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 13
ICMarkets-Live03
0.38 × 132
ICMarkets-Live09
0.49 × 82
ICMarkets-Live14
0.51 × 212
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.64 × 14
ICMarkets-Live06
0.67 × 95
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.72 × 18
ICMarkets-Live05
0.77 × 125
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.80 × 5
ICMarketsEU-Live28
0.84 × 55
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
0.89 × 38
TitanFX-03
0.97 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.99 × 83
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.00 × 2
106 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

I am pleased to introduce my latest hybrid automated trading program. The program was originally designed to mix multiple trading strategies and currency pairs, and I will continue to update, improve, and add new strategies to the signals in order to balance the risks and bring sustainable returns.

This signal mainly incorporates several of my range-bound trading programs. These programs usually have a higher win rate, but because the positions are closed relatively close, the returns might be lower compared to my other signals. I consider this to be a lower-risk and more stable signal, allowing traders to assess their risk and follow accordingly.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.02 03:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.08 03:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.21 11:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 04:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 13:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.31 04:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.26 09:57
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.24 13:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.19 01:09
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.18 03:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.17 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.17 04:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 00:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.09 13:04
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.08 14:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.08 00:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.04 18:13
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.26 10:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.26 03:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.25 04:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
UniTradeXpertS
30USD al mese
74%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
111
99%
537
64%
44%
1.14
2.96
USD
42%
1:400
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.