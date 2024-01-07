SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / EvoTrend XM Standart
Saiful Arifin

EvoTrend XM Standart

Saiful Arifin
0 avis
Fiabilité
90 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2024 99%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 135
Bénéfice trades:
783 (68.98%)
Perte trades:
352 (31.01%)
Meilleure transaction:
276.12 USD
Pire transaction:
-219.83 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 778.21 USD (330 395 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 482.20 USD (297 863 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (49.79 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
278.13 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
99.34%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
35.97%
Dernier trade:
22 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
19
Temps de détention moyen:
7 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.34
Longs trades:
568 (50.04%)
Courts trades:
567 (49.96%)
Facteur de profit:
1.37
Rendement attendu:
1.14 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.10 USD
Perte moyenne:
-9.89 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-950.52 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-950.52 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.53%
Prévision annuelle:
91.39%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
964.06 USD (19.24%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
45.67% (964.06 USD)
Par fonds propres:
75.48% (1 213.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDCAD 223
EURAUD 209
AUDUSD 171
GBPUSD 163
AUDNZD 127
USDCHF 113
EURGBP 74
EURJPY 55
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 228
EURAUD 395
AUDUSD -600
GBPUSD 414
AUDNZD 240
USDCHF 358
EURGBP 172
EURJPY 88
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 10K
EURAUD 9.4K
AUDUSD -31K
GBPUSD 23K
AUDNZD 9K
USDCHF 12K
EURGBP 10K
EURJPY -9.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +276.12 USD
Pire transaction: -220 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +49.79 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -950.52 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-Real 8" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 7
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 26
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 18
0.25 × 253
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.28 × 136
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.33 × 18
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.37 × 30
DooFintech-Live 5
0.40 × 181
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.41 × 333
XMGlobal-Real 9
0.44 × 16
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.55 × 11
XMGlobal-Real 8
0.65 × 144
BDSwissGlobal-Real05
2.47 × 15
Valutrades-Real
2.70 × 10
FBSInc-Real-11
3.16 × 31
Martingle type EA with SL
EA will only open positions if it meets strict conditions, with research indicators from platinumforex.
In order to meet the security requirements, this EA uses an SL system in the form of Cutloss.
– Average profit 7%-10%/month
– Minimum trading account balance 300 USD
– 8 Pair Forex AUDNZD, AUDUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, NZDCAD, EURAUD and EURGBP
– Each Pair passes the Backtest in 2021, 2022 and 2023
– Cutloss 30% of the balance, Stoploss/Cutloss is a safe way to avoid MC.
– Martingale Closing Technique
– Auto lot compound
– Open positions every day 4x-6x based on our Research Indicators
– Every Open Position has a Take Profit and Stop Loss installed.


--------------------------

EA berjenis Martingle dengan SL
EA hanya akan Open Position jika memenuhi syarat yang ketat, dengan indikator riset dari platinumforex.
Agar memenuhi syarat keamanan EA ini menggunakan sistem SL dalam bentuk Cutloss.
– Profit rata2 7%-10%/bln
– Minimal saldo akun trading 300 USD
– 8 Pair Forex AUDNZD, AUDUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, NZDCAD, EURAUD dan EURGBP
– Setiap Pair lolos Backtest tahun 2021, 2022, dan 2023
– Cutloss 30% dari saldo, Stoploss/Cutloss merupakan cara aman menghindari MC.
– Teknik Closing Martingale
– Sudah Auto lot compound
– Open posisi setiap hari 4x-6x berdasarkan Indikator indikator Riset dari kami
– Setiap Open Posisi terpasang Take profit dan Stop Loss.




Aucun avis
2025.09.25 14:35
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 15:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 14:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.27 06:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.16 12:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.14 08:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.02 12:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.02 07:48
80% of growth achieved within 27 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 541 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.01 07:29
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 07:29
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 19:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.23 17:55
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.23 00:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.22 23:29
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.22 21:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.02 04:37
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.02 03:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.02 00:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.30 01:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.30 00:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
