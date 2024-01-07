SegnaliSezioni
Saiful Arifin

EvoTrend XM Standart

Saiful Arifin
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
90 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2024 99%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 135
Profit Trade:
783 (68.98%)
Loss Trade:
352 (31.01%)
Best Trade:
276.12 USD
Worst Trade:
-219.83 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 778.21 USD (330 395 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 482.20 USD (297 863 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (49.79 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
278.13 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
99.34%
Massimo carico di deposito:
35.97%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.34
Long Trade:
568 (50.04%)
Short Trade:
567 (49.96%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.37
Profitto previsto:
1.14 USD
Profitto medio:
6.10 USD
Perdita media:
-9.89 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-950.52 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-950.52 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
7.53%
Previsione annuale:
91.39%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
964.06 USD (19.24%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
45.67% (964.06 USD)
Per equità:
75.48% (1 213.13 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 223
EURAUD 209
AUDUSD 171
GBPUSD 163
AUDNZD 127
USDCHF 113
EURGBP 74
EURJPY 55
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 228
EURAUD 395
AUDUSD -600
GBPUSD 414
AUDNZD 240
USDCHF 358
EURGBP 172
EURJPY 88
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 10K
EURAUD 9.4K
AUDUSD -31K
GBPUSD 23K
AUDNZD 9K
USDCHF 12K
EURGBP 10K
EURJPY -9.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +276.12 USD
Worst Trade: -220 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +49.79 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -950.52 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-Real 8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 7
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 26
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 18
0.25 × 253
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.28 × 136
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.33 × 18
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.37 × 30
DooFintech-Live 5
0.40 × 181
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.41 × 333
XMGlobal-Real 9
0.44 × 16
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.55 × 11
XMGlobal-Real 8
0.65 × 144
BDSwissGlobal-Real05
2.47 × 15
Valutrades-Real
2.70 × 10
FBSInc-Real-11
3.16 × 31
Martingle type EA with SL
EA will only open positions if it meets strict conditions, with research indicators from platinumforex.
In order to meet the security requirements, this EA uses an SL system in the form of Cutloss.
– Average profit 7%-10%/month
– Minimum trading account balance 300 USD
– 8 Pair Forex AUDNZD, AUDUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, NZDCAD, EURAUD and EURGBP
– Each Pair passes the Backtest in 2021, 2022 and 2023
– Cutloss 30% of the balance, Stoploss/Cutloss is a safe way to avoid MC.
– Martingale Closing Technique
– Auto lot compound
– Open positions every day 4x-6x based on our Research Indicators
– Every Open Position has a Take Profit and Stop Loss installed.


--------------------------

EA berjenis Martingle dengan SL
EA hanya akan Open Position jika memenuhi syarat yang ketat, dengan indikator riset dari platinumforex.
Agar memenuhi syarat keamanan EA ini menggunakan sistem SL dalam bentuk Cutloss.
– Profit rata2 7%-10%/bln
– Minimal saldo akun trading 300 USD
– 8 Pair Forex AUDNZD, AUDUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, NZDCAD, EURAUD dan EURGBP
– Setiap Pair lolos Backtest tahun 2021, 2022, dan 2023
– Cutloss 30% dari saldo, Stoploss/Cutloss merupakan cara aman menghindari MC.
– Teknik Closing Martingale
– Sudah Auto lot compound
– Open posisi setiap hari 4x-6x berdasarkan Indikator indikator Riset dari kami
– Setiap Open Posisi terpasang Take profit dan Stop Loss.




2025.09.25 14:35
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 15:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 14:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.27 06:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.16 12:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.14 08:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.02 12:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.02 07:48
80% of growth achieved within 27 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 541 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.01 07:29
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 07:29
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 19:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.23 17:55
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.23 00:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.22 23:29
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.22 21:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.02 04:37
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.02 03:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.02 00:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.30 01:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.30 00:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
