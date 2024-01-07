Martingle type EA with SL

EA will only open positions if it meets strict conditions, with research indicators from platinumforex.

In order to meet the security requirements, this EA uses an SL system in the form of Cutloss.

– Average profit 7%-10%/month

– Minimum trading account balance 300 USD

– 8 Pair Forex AUDNZD, AUDUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, NZDCAD, EURAUD and EURGBP

– Each Pair passes the Backtest in 2021, 2022 and 2023

– Cutloss 30% of the balance, Stoploss/Cutloss is a safe way to avoid MC.

– Martingale Closing Technique

– Auto lot compound

– Open positions every day 4x-6x based on our Research Indicators

EA berjenis Martingle dengan SL

EA hanya akan Open Position jika memenuhi syarat yang ketat, dengan indikator riset dari platinumforex.

Agar memenuhi syarat keamanan EA ini menggunakan sistem SL dalam bentuk Cutloss.

– Profit rata2 7%-10%/bln

– Minimal saldo akun trading 300 USD

– 8 Pair Forex AUDNZD, AUDUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, NZDCAD, EURAUD dan EURGBP

– Setiap Pair lolos Backtest tahun 2021, 2022, dan 2023

– Cutloss 30% dari saldo, Stoploss/Cutloss merupakan cara aman menghindari MC.

– Teknik Closing Martingale

– Sudah Auto lot compound

– Open posisi setiap hari 4x-6x berdasarkan Indikator indikator Riset dari kami

