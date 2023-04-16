- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
4 911
Bénéfice trades:
3 118 (63.49%)
Perte trades:
1 793 (36.51%)
Meilleure transaction:
373.91 GBP
Pire transaction:
-324.36 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
17 482.20 GBP (1 798 281 pips)
Perte brute:
-11 307.40 GBP (1 020 282 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
21 (372.84 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
537.63 GBP (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
91.63%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
110.79%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
12.53
Longs trades:
2 539 (51.70%)
Courts trades:
2 372 (48.30%)
Facteur de profit:
1.55
Rendement attendu:
1.26 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
5.61 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-6.31 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
25 (-183.52 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-378.20 GBP (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.07%
Prévision annuelle:
49.41%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
196.09 GBP
Maximal:
492.79 GBP (6.73%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.21% (480.96 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
68.61% (3 666.50 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|206
|GBPAUD
|205
|AUDJPY
|189
|GDAXI
|189
|EURCAD
|183
|EURCHF
|183
|AUDNZD
|182
|GBPCHF
|179
|GBPCAD
|175
|AUDCAD
|173
|EURNZD
|172
|GBPNZD
|169
|NZDCHF
|169
|EURGBP
|164
|EURAUD
|162
|AUDCHF
|161
|GBPJPY
|154
|CADJPY
|148
|USDCHF
|143
|USDCAD
|131
|EURJPY
|130
|NZDJPY
|129
|NZDCAD
|126
|NZDUSD
|123
|EURUSD
|123
|GBPUSD
|121
|AUDUSD
|116
|CADCHF
|110
|CHFJPY
|104
|SP500
|100
|NDX
|80
|WS30
|72
|UK100
|72
|XAUUSD
|50
|QQQ
|13
|XLV
|3
|XLC
|1
|VHT
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|270
|GBPAUD
|173
|AUDJPY
|514
|GDAXI
|1.2K
|EURCAD
|20
|EURCHF
|-3
|AUDNZD
|-166
|GBPCHF
|33
|GBPCAD
|236
|AUDCAD
|141
|EURNZD
|267
|GBPNZD
|168
|NZDCHF
|89
|EURGBP
|121
|EURAUD
|113
|AUDCHF
|-35
|GBPJPY
|-337
|CADJPY
|265
|USDCHF
|95
|USDCAD
|143
|EURJPY
|88
|NZDJPY
|15
|NZDCAD
|69
|NZDUSD
|107
|EURUSD
|148
|GBPUSD
|143
|AUDUSD
|180
|CADCHF
|94
|CHFJPY
|2
|SP500
|1.9K
|NDX
|1.8K
|WS30
|300
|UK100
|81
|XAUUSD
|-264
|QQQ
|-42
|XLV
|21
|XLC
|20
|VHT
|-1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|53K
|GBPAUD
|25K
|AUDJPY
|32K
|GDAXI
|116K
|EURCAD
|3.4K
|EURCHF
|3.7K
|AUDNZD
|-24K
|GBPCHF
|5.6K
|GBPCAD
|34K
|AUDCAD
|20K
|EURNZD
|43K
|GBPNZD
|29K
|NZDCHF
|9.1K
|EURGBP
|11K
|EURAUD
|18K
|AUDCHF
|-1.7K
|GBPJPY
|-23K
|CADJPY
|40K
|USDCHF
|11K
|USDCAD
|20K
|EURJPY
|15K
|NZDJPY
|6.6K
|NZDCAD
|9.4K
|NZDUSD
|11K
|EURUSD
|14K
|GBPUSD
|16K
|AUDUSD
|18K
|CADCHF
|9.1K
|CHFJPY
|2K
|SP500
|47K
|NDX
|187K
|WS30
|18K
|UK100
|8.6K
|XAUUSD
|-4.5K
|QQQ
|277
|XLV
|452
|XLC
|245
|VHT
|-9
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +373.91 GBP
Pire transaction: -324 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +372.84 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -183.52 GBP
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.28 × 270
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.28 × 18
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.43 × 588
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.48 × 165
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.50 × 14
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.50 × 2
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.51 × 162
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.55 × 65
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.58 × 253
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.60 × 267
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.65 × 23
|
Monex-Server2
|0.66 × 50
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.67 × 357
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.67 × 592
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.69 × 229
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.70 × 10
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.75 × 24
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.86 × 93
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.86 × 22
This is a Live account trading a portfolio of strategies all built using JagzFX pinTrader EA and JagzFX OnePIN indicators.
This is the underlying account to Darwin DNB which can be viewed on the Darwinex trading and investment platform.
