SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / DARWIN DNB
Robert Jagger

DARWIN DNB

Robert Jagger
0 avis
Fiabilité
210 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 49 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 279%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
4 911
Bénéfice trades:
3 118 (63.49%)
Perte trades:
1 793 (36.51%)
Meilleure transaction:
373.91 GBP
Pire transaction:
-324.36 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
17 482.20 GBP (1 798 281 pips)
Perte brute:
-11 307.40 GBP (1 020 282 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
21 (372.84 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
537.63 GBP (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
91.63%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
110.79%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
12.53
Longs trades:
2 539 (51.70%)
Courts trades:
2 372 (48.30%)
Facteur de profit:
1.55
Rendement attendu:
1.26 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
5.61 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-6.31 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
25 (-183.52 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-378.20 GBP (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.07%
Prévision annuelle:
49.41%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
196.09 GBP
Maximal:
492.79 GBP (6.73%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.21% (480.96 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
68.61% (3 666.50 GBP)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 206
GBPAUD 205
AUDJPY 189
GDAXI 189
EURCAD 183
EURCHF 183
AUDNZD 182
GBPCHF 179
GBPCAD 175
AUDCAD 173
EURNZD 172
GBPNZD 169
NZDCHF 169
EURGBP 164
EURAUD 162
AUDCHF 161
GBPJPY 154
CADJPY 148
USDCHF 143
USDCAD 131
EURJPY 130
NZDJPY 129
NZDCAD 126
NZDUSD 123
EURUSD 123
GBPUSD 121
AUDUSD 116
CADCHF 110
CHFJPY 104
SP500 100
NDX 80
WS30 72
UK100 72
XAUUSD 50
QQQ 13
XLV 3
XLC 1
VHT 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 270
GBPAUD 173
AUDJPY 514
GDAXI 1.2K
EURCAD 20
EURCHF -3
AUDNZD -166
GBPCHF 33
GBPCAD 236
AUDCAD 141
EURNZD 267
GBPNZD 168
NZDCHF 89
EURGBP 121
EURAUD 113
AUDCHF -35
GBPJPY -337
CADJPY 265
USDCHF 95
USDCAD 143
EURJPY 88
NZDJPY 15
NZDCAD 69
NZDUSD 107
EURUSD 148
GBPUSD 143
AUDUSD 180
CADCHF 94
CHFJPY 2
SP500 1.9K
NDX 1.8K
WS30 300
UK100 81
XAUUSD -264
QQQ -42
XLV 21
XLC 20
VHT -1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 53K
GBPAUD 25K
AUDJPY 32K
GDAXI 116K
EURCAD 3.4K
EURCHF 3.7K
AUDNZD -24K
GBPCHF 5.6K
GBPCAD 34K
AUDCAD 20K
EURNZD 43K
GBPNZD 29K
NZDCHF 9.1K
EURGBP 11K
EURAUD 18K
AUDCHF -1.7K
GBPJPY -23K
CADJPY 40K
USDCHF 11K
USDCAD 20K
EURJPY 15K
NZDJPY 6.6K
NZDCAD 9.4K
NZDUSD 11K
EURUSD 14K
GBPUSD 16K
AUDUSD 18K
CADCHF 9.1K
CHFJPY 2K
SP500 47K
NDX 187K
WS30 18K
UK100 8.6K
XAUUSD -4.5K
QQQ 277
XLV 452
XLC 245
VHT -9
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +373.91 GBP
Pire transaction: -324 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +372.84 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -183.52 GBP

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 2
OneTrade-Real
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live07
0.28 × 270
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.28 × 18
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.43 × 588
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.48 × 165
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.50 × 14
XMTrading-Real 12
0.50 × 2
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.51 × 162
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.55 × 65
EGlobal-Cent5
0.58 × 253
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
ICMarkets-Live09
0.60 × 267
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.65 × 23
Monex-Server2
0.66 × 50
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.67 × 357
ICMarkets-Live06
0.67 × 592
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.69 × 229
ICMarkets-Live14
0.70 × 10
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.75 × 24
TickmillUK-Live03
0.86 × 93
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.86 × 22
196 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

This is a Live account trading a portfolio of strategies all built using JagzFX pinTrader EA and JagzFX OnePIN indicators.

This is the underlying account to Darwin DNB which can be viewed on the Darwinex trading and investment platform.


Aucun avis
2025.04.30 22:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.30 19:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.09 18:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 15:00
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 13:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.04 10:53
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.21 01:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.20 03:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.02 00:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.26 22:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.19 00:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.15 23:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.02.01 20:30
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 1.27% of days out of 868 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
DARWIN DNB
49 USD par mois
279%
0
0
USD
5.3K
GBP
210
99%
4 911
63%
92%
1.54
1.26
GBP
69%
1:200
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.