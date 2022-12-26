SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Alliance
Vadzim Rakel

Alliance

Vadzim Rakel
0 avis
Fiabilité
243 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 303%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:25
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 144
Bénéfice trades:
822 (71.85%)
Perte trades:
322 (28.15%)
Meilleure transaction:
2 048.55 USD
Pire transaction:
-320.35 USD
Bénéfice brut:
43 768.43 USD (1 118 417 pips)
Perte brute:
-12 383.61 USD (434 034 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
23 (2 034.55 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
6 415.58 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.24
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
34.04%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
49 jours
Facteur de récupération:
36.35
Longs trades:
1 131 (98.86%)
Courts trades:
13 (1.14%)
Facteur de profit:
3.53
Rendement attendu:
27.43 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
53.25 USD
Perte moyenne:
-38.46 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-109.47 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-863.32 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
15.87%
Prévision annuelle:
192.57%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
863.32 USD (3.05%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.17% (609.92 USD)
Par fonds propres:
51.94% (4 587.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAGUSD 991
XPTUSD 66
XPDUSD 59
XAGEUR 28
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAGUSD 18K
XPTUSD 40
XPDUSD 869
XAGEUR 12K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAGUSD 344K
XPTUSD 104K
XPDUSD 232K
XAGEUR 61K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2 048.55 USD
Pire transaction: -320 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 034.55 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -109.47 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.80 × 101
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.45 × 313
EquitiGroup-Live
2.22 × 55
ICMarketsSC-Live08
2.50 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live27
3.89 × 104
Swissquote-Live1
5.69 × 176
GBEbrokers-Live
17.00 × 1
Swissquote-Real2
19.05 × 603
FXDD-MT4 Live Server
29.64 × 58
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Hi, I'm Vadzim, a dedicated Precious Metals Trader with over 12 years of experience in the markets. My focus is on gold, silver, platinum, and other precious metals, where I specialize in identifying lucrative trading opportunities and managing risk effectively.

I take pride in my ability to stay ahead of market fluctuations and adapt to changing conditions, ensuring my trades align with both short-term and long-term investment goals. My strategy is centered on risk management, strategic entry and exit points, and building a balanced portfolio for steady growth.

For investors looking to navigate the precious metals market without the time commitment or complexities of constant monitoring, I offer an opportunity to benefit from my expertise. By copying my trades, you can access high-quality insights and trades backed by years of experience, helping you build wealth while minimizing risk.

IG: vadzimrakel
Aucun avis
2025.09.23 09:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 09:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 16:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.27 23:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.27 18:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.07 01:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.21 14:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.19 19:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.02 02:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.30 16:38
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.27 14:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 21:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.20 15:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.20 10:46
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.20 09:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.20 08:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.20 07:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.20 04:06
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.20 02:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Alliance
30 USD par mois
303%
0
0
USD
49K
USD
243
0%
1 144
71%
100%
3.53
27.43
USD
52%
1:25
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.