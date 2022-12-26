- Croissance
Trades:
1 144
Bénéfice trades:
822 (71.85%)
Perte trades:
322 (28.15%)
Meilleure transaction:
2 048.55 USD
Pire transaction:
-320.35 USD
Bénéfice brut:
43 768.43 USD (1 118 417 pips)
Perte brute:
-12 383.61 USD (434 034 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
23 (2 034.55 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
6 415.58 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.24
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
34.04%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
49 jours
Facteur de récupération:
36.35
Longs trades:
1 131 (98.86%)
Courts trades:
13 (1.14%)
Facteur de profit:
3.53
Rendement attendu:
27.43 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
53.25 USD
Perte moyenne:
-38.46 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-109.47 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-863.32 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
15.87%
Prévision annuelle:
192.57%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
863.32 USD (3.05%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.17% (609.92 USD)
Par fonds propres:
51.94% (4 587.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|991
|XPTUSD
|66
|XPDUSD
|59
|XAGEUR
|28
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAGUSD
|18K
|XPTUSD
|40
|XPDUSD
|869
|XAGEUR
|12K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAGUSD
|344K
|XPTUSD
|104K
|XPDUSD
|232K
|XAGEUR
|61K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2 048.55 USD
Pire transaction: -320 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 034.55 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -109.47 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.80 × 101
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.45 × 313
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|2.22 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|2.50 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|3.89 × 104
|
Swissquote-Live1
|5.69 × 176
|
GBEbrokers-Live
|17.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Real2
|19.05 × 603
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server
|29.64 × 58
Hi, I'm Vadzim, a dedicated Precious Metals Trader with over 12 years of experience in the markets. My focus is on gold, silver, platinum, and other precious metals, where I specialize in identifying lucrative trading opportunities and managing risk effectively.
I take pride in my ability to stay ahead of market fluctuations and adapt to changing conditions, ensuring my trades align with both short-term and long-term investment goals. My strategy is centered on risk management, strategic entry and exit points, and building a balanced portfolio for steady growth.
IG: vadzimrakel
