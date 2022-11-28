SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Bean Fund
Zhe Liu

Bean Fund

Zhe Liu
0 avis
165 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 -49%
Tickmill-Live08
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 483
Bénéfice trades:
2 426 (69.65%)
Perte trades:
1 057 (30.35%)
Meilleure transaction:
96.54 USD
Pire transaction:
-150.10 USD
Bénéfice brut:
10 304.56 USD (631 706 pips)
Perte brute:
-11 143.02 USD (682 534 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
25 (35.59 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
173.65 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Activité de trading:
70.51%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
60.34%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
32
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.46
Longs trades:
1 513 (43.44%)
Courts trades:
1 970 (56.56%)
Facteur de profit:
0.92
Rendement attendu:
-0.24 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.25 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.54 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
25 (-538.17 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-538.17 USD (25)
Croissance mensuelle:
21.95%
Prévision annuelle:
266.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 458.84 USD
Maximal:
1 829.53 USD (77.17%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
84.65% (1 829.53 USD)
Par fonds propres:
73.31% (315.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 924
GBPUSD 528
USDJPY 454
GBPNZD 349
AUDCAD 312
GBPCAD 239
EURGBP 185
AUDUSD 99
USDCHF 97
USDCAD 89
NZDCAD 82
EURCAD 48
AUDNZD 33
XAUUSD 11
CADCHF 10
CHFJPY 9
GBPJPY 7
AUDJPY 6
EURJPY 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 163
GBPUSD -205
USDJPY -331
GBPNZD -41
AUDCAD 8
GBPCAD -219
EURGBP 88
AUDUSD 195
USDCHF 168
USDCAD 124
NZDCAD -415
EURCAD -156
AUDNZD -265
XAUUSD 14
CADCHF 11
CHFJPY 12
GBPJPY 3
AUDJPY 6
EURJPY 0
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 11K
GBPUSD 8.9K
USDJPY 2.7K
GBPNZD -14K
AUDCAD 3.3K
GBPCAD -23K
EURGBP 12K
AUDUSD 9K
USDCHF 6.9K
USDCAD 5.8K
NZDCAD -12K
EURCAD -27K
AUDNZD -39K
XAUUSD 1.4K
CADCHF 1.1K
CHFJPY 1K
GBPJPY 250
AUDJPY 919
EURJPY 69
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +96.54 USD
Pire transaction: -150 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 25
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +35.59 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -538.17 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live08" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
SuperForex-ECN
0.00 × 24
Tickmill-Live04
0.11 × 27
ICMarkets-Live02
0.33 × 3
Tickmill02-Live
0.44 × 18
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.68 × 22
FBS-Real-7
0.81 × 26
ICMarkets-Live22
0.91 × 1395
Exness-Real17
0.93 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.93 × 330
Exness-Real9
0.93 × 61
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.99 × 278
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.00 × 633
ICMarketsEU-Live17
1.02 × 43
ICMarkets-Live05
1.03 × 36
FusionMarkets-Live
1.03 × 630
Tickmill-Live09
1.05 × 617
ACYCapital-Live02
1.06 × 86
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.10 × 2813
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
1.11 × 519
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
1.13 × 135
Exness-Real18
1.13 × 1803
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.14 × 370
ICMarketsSC-Live02
1.19 × 451
347 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

This is a fully automatic forex system which was carefully designed by our group of experienced traders and backtested , demoed :

Before 12.2022 the system traded all major forex currencies used an unique strategy to profit from counter-trend opportunities with SL 300 USD per 0.01 lot .

And i saw bad results during the last two months that year which there was a big market rush of AUD and CAD pairs so i changed the strategy :

From 12.2022    The hole system changed into a new one , aiming to find short trend profit both by and counter-trend , thanks to the usage of some excellent indicators 

like market movements and pivots ,  trade only EURUSD with SL 300 USD per 0.01 lot . 

05.26 . 2023  GBPUSD  added .

06.01 . 2023  USDJPY   added . 

07.04 . 2023  USDCHF  USDCAD  AUDUSD  added , all major pairs are now on work . 

07.12 . 2023  GBPJPY   EURJPY  GBPCAD  ERUCAD added , NO more pair will be added . 

08.01 . 2023  Start  developing counter trend strategy again , as to smooth the DD and more profit oportunity of the market . 

08.15 . 2023   portfolio trading mothed under testing . 

09.03 . 2023   As i have recovered from former DD  and finished my testing on my new strategy , i decided to put all these together and hopefully 100% yearly with 300$ stoploss each basket , i highly suggest 3000$ to follow my signal , the biggest DD will not above 40% according to the 20 years backtest . 


Aucun avis
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 17:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 16:27
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.28 13:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.13 09:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.29 09:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.29 08:34
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.29 06:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.28 23:18
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.14 09:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.14 07:58
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 08:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 02:49
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.04 20:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.04 19:39
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.03 18:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.13 19:28
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 927 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.07 13:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.07 10:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 921 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Bean Fund
30 USD par mois
-49%
0
0
USD
967
USD
165
100%
3 483
69%
71%
0.92
-0.24
USD
85%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.