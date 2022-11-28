- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|924
|GBPUSD
|528
|USDJPY
|454
|GBPNZD
|349
|AUDCAD
|312
|GBPCAD
|239
|EURGBP
|185
|AUDUSD
|99
|USDCHF
|97
|USDCAD
|89
|NZDCAD
|82
|EURCAD
|48
|AUDNZD
|33
|XAUUSD
|11
|CADCHF
|10
|CHFJPY
|9
|GBPJPY
|7
|AUDJPY
|6
|EURJPY
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|163
|GBPUSD
|-205
|USDJPY
|-331
|GBPNZD
|-41
|AUDCAD
|8
|GBPCAD
|-219
|EURGBP
|88
|AUDUSD
|195
|USDCHF
|168
|USDCAD
|124
|NZDCAD
|-415
|EURCAD
|-156
|AUDNZD
|-265
|XAUUSD
|14
|CADCHF
|11
|CHFJPY
|12
|GBPJPY
|3
|AUDJPY
|6
|EURJPY
|0
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|11K
|GBPUSD
|8.9K
|USDJPY
|2.7K
|GBPNZD
|-14K
|AUDCAD
|3.3K
|GBPCAD
|-23K
|EURGBP
|12K
|AUDUSD
|9K
|USDCHF
|6.9K
|USDCAD
|5.8K
|NZDCAD
|-12K
|EURCAD
|-27K
|AUDNZD
|-39K
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|CADCHF
|1.1K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|GBPJPY
|250
|AUDJPY
|919
|EURJPY
|69
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live08" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
SuperForex-ECN
|0.00 × 24
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.11 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.33 × 3
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.44 × 18
|
NeptuneSecurities-Live
|0.68 × 22
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.81 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.91 × 1395
|
Exness-Real17
|0.93 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.93 × 330
|
Exness-Real9
|0.93 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.99 × 278
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.00 × 633
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|1.02 × 43
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.03 × 36
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.03 × 630
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.05 × 617
|
ACYCapital-Live02
|1.06 × 86
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.10 × 2813
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|1.11 × 519
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|1.13 × 135
|
Exness-Real18
|1.13 × 1803
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.14 × 370
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|1.19 × 451
This is a fully automatic forex system which was carefully designed by our group of experienced traders and backtested , demoed :
Before 12.2022 the system traded all major forex currencies used an unique strategy to profit from counter-trend opportunities with SL 300 USD per 0.01 lot .
And i saw bad results during the last two months that year which there was a big market rush of AUD and CAD pairs so i changed the strategy :
From 12.2022 The hole system changed into a new one , aiming to find short trend profit both by and counter-trend , thanks to the usage of some excellent indicators
like market movements and pivots , trade only EURUSD with SL 300 USD per 0.01 lot .
05.26 . 2023 GBPUSD added .
06.01 . 2023 USDJPY added .
07.04 . 2023 USDCHF USDCAD AUDUSD added , all major pairs are now on work .
07.12 . 2023 GBPJPY EURJPY GBPCAD ERUCAD added , NO more pair will be added .
08.01 . 2023 Start developing counter trend strategy again , as to smooth the DD and more profit oportunity of the market .
08.15 . 2023 portfolio trading mothed under testing .
09.03 . 2023 As i have recovered from former DD and finished my testing on my new strategy , i decided to put all these together and hopefully 100% yearly with 300$ stoploss each basket , i highly suggest 3000$ to follow my signal , the biggest DD will not above 40% according to the 20 years backtest .
