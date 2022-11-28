- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|925
|GBPUSD
|528
|USDJPY
|454
|GBPNZD
|349
|AUDCAD
|312
|GBPCAD
|239
|EURGBP
|185
|AUDUSD
|99
|USDCHF
|97
|USDCAD
|89
|NZDCAD
|83
|EURCAD
|48
|AUDNZD
|33
|XAUUSD
|11
|CADCHF
|10
|CHFJPY
|9
|GBPJPY
|7
|AUDJPY
|6
|EURJPY
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|164
|GBPUSD
|-205
|USDJPY
|-331
|GBPNZD
|-41
|AUDCAD
|8
|GBPCAD
|-219
|EURGBP
|88
|AUDUSD
|195
|USDCHF
|168
|USDCAD
|124
|NZDCAD
|-415
|EURCAD
|-156
|AUDNZD
|-265
|XAUUSD
|14
|CADCHF
|11
|CHFJPY
|12
|GBPJPY
|3
|AUDJPY
|6
|EURJPY
|0
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|11K
|GBPUSD
|8.9K
|USDJPY
|2.7K
|GBPNZD
|-14K
|AUDCAD
|3.3K
|GBPCAD
|-23K
|EURGBP
|12K
|AUDUSD
|9K
|USDCHF
|6.9K
|USDCAD
|5.8K
|NZDCAD
|-12K
|EURCAD
|-27K
|AUDNZD
|-39K
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|CADCHF
|1.1K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|GBPJPY
|250
|AUDJPY
|919
|EURJPY
|69
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live08" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
SuperForex-ECN
|0.00 × 24
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.11 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.33 × 3
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.44 × 18
|
NeptuneSecurities-Live
|0.68 × 22
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.81 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.91 × 1395
|
Exness-Real17
|0.93 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.93 × 330
|
Exness-Real9
|0.93 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.99 × 278
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.00 × 633
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|1.02 × 43
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.03 × 36
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.03 × 630
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.05 × 617
|
ACYCapital-Live02
|1.06 × 86
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.10 × 2813
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|1.11 × 519
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|1.13 × 135
|
Exness-Real18
|1.13 × 1803
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.14 × 370
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|1.19 × 451
This is a fully automatic forex system which was carefully designed by our group of experienced traders and backtested , demoed :
Before 12.2022 the system traded all major forex currencies used an unique strategy to profit from counter-trend opportunities with SL 300 USD per 0.01 lot .
And i saw bad results during the last two months that year which there was a big market rush of AUD and CAD pairs so i changed the strategy :
From 12.2022 The hole system changed into a new one , aiming to find short trend profit both by and counter-trend , thanks to the usage of some excellent indicators
like market movements and pivots , trade only EURUSD with SL 300 USD per 0.01 lot .
05.26 . 2023 GBPUSD added .
06.01 . 2023 USDJPY added .
07.04 . 2023 USDCHF USDCAD AUDUSD added , all major pairs are now on work .
07.12 . 2023 GBPJPY EURJPY GBPCAD ERUCAD added , NO more pair will be added .
08.01 . 2023 Start developing counter trend strategy again , as to smooth the DD and more profit oportunity of the market .
08.15 . 2023 portfolio trading mothed under testing .
09.03 . 2023 As i have recovered from former DD and finished my testing on my new strategy , i decided to put all these together and hopefully 100% yearly with 300$ stoploss each basket , i highly suggest 3000$ to follow my signal , the biggest DD will not above 40% according to the 20 years backtest .
USD
USD
USD