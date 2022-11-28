SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Bean Fund
Zhe Liu

Bean Fund

Zhe Liu
0 inceleme
165 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 -49%
Tickmill-Live08
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
3 485
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 428 (69.67%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 057 (30.33%)
En iyi işlem:
96.54 USD
En kötü işlem:
-150.10 USD
Brüt kâr:
10 305.68 USD (631 836 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-11 143.02 USD (682 534 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
25 (35.59 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
173.65 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
70.51%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
60.34%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
36
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.46
Alış işlemleri:
1 515 (43.47%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 970 (56.53%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.92
Beklenen getiri:
-0.24 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.24 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-10.54 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
25 (-538.17 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-538.17 USD (25)
Aylık büyüme:
19.30%
Yıllık tahmin:
234.19%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1 458.84 USD
Maksimum:
1 829.53 USD (77.17%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
84.65% (1 829.53 USD)
Varlığa göre:
73.31% (315.66 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 925
GBPUSD 528
USDJPY 454
GBPNZD 349
AUDCAD 312
GBPCAD 239
EURGBP 185
AUDUSD 99
USDCHF 97
USDCAD 89
NZDCAD 83
EURCAD 48
AUDNZD 33
XAUUSD 11
CADCHF 10
CHFJPY 9
GBPJPY 7
AUDJPY 6
EURJPY 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 164
GBPUSD -205
USDJPY -331
GBPNZD -41
AUDCAD 8
GBPCAD -219
EURGBP 88
AUDUSD 195
USDCHF 168
USDCAD 124
NZDCAD -415
EURCAD -156
AUDNZD -265
XAUUSD 14
CADCHF 11
CHFJPY 12
GBPJPY 3
AUDJPY 6
EURJPY 0
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 11K
GBPUSD 8.9K
USDJPY 2.7K
GBPNZD -14K
AUDCAD 3.3K
GBPCAD -23K
EURGBP 12K
AUDUSD 9K
USDCHF 6.9K
USDCAD 5.8K
NZDCAD -12K
EURCAD -27K
AUDNZD -39K
XAUUSD 1.4K
CADCHF 1.1K
CHFJPY 1K
GBPJPY 250
AUDJPY 919
EURJPY 69
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +96.54 USD
En kötü işlem: -150 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 25
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +35.59 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -538.17 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live08" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
SuperForex-ECN
0.00 × 24
Tickmill-Live04
0.11 × 27
ICMarkets-Live02
0.33 × 3
Tickmill02-Live
0.44 × 18
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.68 × 22
FBS-Real-7
0.81 × 26
ICMarkets-Live22
0.91 × 1395
Exness-Real17
0.93 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.93 × 330
Exness-Real9
0.93 × 61
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.99 × 278
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.00 × 633
ICMarketsEU-Live17
1.02 × 43
ICMarkets-Live05
1.03 × 36
FusionMarkets-Live
1.03 × 630
Tickmill-Live09
1.05 × 617
ACYCapital-Live02
1.06 × 86
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.10 × 2813
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
1.11 × 519
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
1.13 × 135
Exness-Real18
1.13 × 1803
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.14 × 370
ICMarketsSC-Live02
1.19 × 451
347 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

This is a fully automatic forex system which was carefully designed by our group of experienced traders and backtested , demoed :

Before 12.2022 the system traded all major forex currencies used an unique strategy to profit from counter-trend opportunities with SL 300 USD per 0.01 lot .

And i saw bad results during the last two months that year which there was a big market rush of AUD and CAD pairs so i changed the strategy :

From 12.2022    The hole system changed into a new one , aiming to find short trend profit both by and counter-trend , thanks to the usage of some excellent indicators 

like market movements and pivots ,  trade only EURUSD with SL 300 USD per 0.01 lot . 

05.26 . 2023  GBPUSD  added .

06.01 . 2023  USDJPY   added . 

07.04 . 2023  USDCHF  USDCAD  AUDUSD  added , all major pairs are now on work . 

07.12 . 2023  GBPJPY   EURJPY  GBPCAD  ERUCAD added , NO more pair will be added . 

08.01 . 2023  Start  developing counter trend strategy again , as to smooth the DD and more profit oportunity of the market . 

08.15 . 2023   portfolio trading mothed under testing . 

09.03 . 2023   As i have recovered from former DD  and finished my testing on my new strategy , i decided to put all these together and hopefully 100% yearly with 300$ stoploss each basket , i highly suggest 3000$ to follow my signal , the biggest DD will not above 40% according to the 20 years backtest . 


İnceleme yok
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 17:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 16:27
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.28 13:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.13 09:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.29 09:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.29 08:34
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.29 06:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.28 23:18
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.14 09:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.14 07:58
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 08:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 02:49
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.04 20:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.04 19:39
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.03 18:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.13 19:28
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 927 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.07 13:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.07 10:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 921 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Bean Fund
Ayda 30 USD
-49%
0
0
USD
968
USD
165
100%
3 485
69%
71%
0.92
-0.24
USD
85%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.