Yury Salikaev

Inquisitor pro

Yury Salikaev
0 avis
Fiabilité
200 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 387%
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
5 436
Bénéfice trades:
3 469 (63.81%)
Perte trades:
1 967 (36.18%)
Meilleure transaction:
486.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-401.99 USD
Bénéfice brut:
37 392.55 USD (13 128 230 pips)
Perte brute:
-32 761.09 USD (14 150 732 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
19 (320.65 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
582.52 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
91.77%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
17.56%
Dernier trade:
13 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
27
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
2.53
Longs trades:
2 850 (52.43%)
Courts trades:
2 586 (47.57%)
Facteur de profit:
1.14
Rendement attendu:
0.85 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.78 USD
Perte moyenne:
-16.66 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
39 (-91.24 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-613.63 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
15.72%
Prévision annuelle:
191.97%
Algo trading:
95%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
65.94 USD
Maximal:
1 833.82 USD (28.26%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
45.91% (1 833.82 USD)
Par fonds propres:
24.50% (501.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDCHF 756
EURUSD 680
AUDCAD 672
USDJPY 406
GBPUSD 365
BTCUSD 295
EURCHF 294
NZDCAD 268
EURGBP 262
USDCAD 256
EURJPY 254
AUDUSD 142
CHFJPY 133
GBPAUD 132
NZDUSD 87
EURAUD 47
AUDJPY 45
US500 45
CADCHF 39
EURCAD 32
US30 31
AUDNZD 30
ETHUSD 30
EURNZD 25
USTEC 24
DE40 20
JP225 15
GBPCHF 14
US2000 10
EURSGD 6
UK100 6
XTIUSD 4
GBPCAD 3
AUS200 3
XAUUSD 2
AUDCHF 1
CHINA50 1
XAUGBP 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF -16
EURUSD 623
AUDCAD 859
USDJPY 180
GBPUSD -160
BTCUSD -530
EURCHF 174
NZDCAD 696
EURGBP 493
USDCAD -463
EURJPY 30
AUDUSD -283
CHFJPY -46
GBPAUD 60
NZDUSD 407
EURAUD 106
AUDJPY 173
US500 235
CADCHF 232
EURCAD 2
US30 -885
AUDNZD 25
ETHUSD 189
EURNZD -87
USTEC 327
DE40 1.6K
JP225 39
GBPCHF -121
US2000 389
EURSGD -43
UK100 -44
XTIUSD 354
GBPCAD 47
AUS200 32
XAUUSD 70
AUDCHF -35
CHINA50 36
XAUGBP -34
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF 1.3K
EURUSD 14K
AUDCAD 55K
USDJPY 24K
GBPUSD -10K
BTCUSD -1.6M
EURCHF 1.5K
NZDCAD 30K
EURGBP 11K
USDCAD 2.6K
EURJPY 1.1K
AUDUSD 6.2K
CHFJPY -621
GBPAUD 1.4K
NZDUSD 6K
EURAUD 3.5K
AUDJPY 1.5K
US500 16K
CADCHF 1.3K
EURCAD 463
US30 -59K
AUDNZD 6.6K
ETHUSD 36K
EURNZD 338
USTEC 42K
DE40 152K
JP225 232K
GBPCHF -12K
US2000 15K
EURSGD -665
UK100 -3.1K
XTIUSD 721
GBPCAD 346
AUS200 3.1K
XAUUSD 4K
AUDCHF -453
CHINA50 3.6K
XAUGBP -1.3K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +486.00 USD
Pire transaction: -402 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +320.65 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -91.24 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBSInc-bonus1
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 2
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 15
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.11 × 9
XMTrading-Real 252
0.14 × 72
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.17 × 446
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.23 × 518
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.24 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.29 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.29 × 299
EagleFX-Live
0.52 × 96
TurnkeyGlobal-Live
0.68 × 132
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.74 × 562
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.82 × 82
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.87 × 304
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.91 × 208
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.92 × 253
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.92 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.09 × 22
120 plus...
Aucun avis
2025.08.12 12:30
No swaps are charged
2025.08.12 12:30
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 16:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.20 14:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.20 13:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.20 05:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.19 21:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.18 22:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.16 21:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.12 07:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.12 01:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.09 23:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.25 22:15
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.01.19 01:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.15 23:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.01.13 15:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.12.20 16:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.12.14 14:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.06 15:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.11.07 01:59
No swaps are charged
