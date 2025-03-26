SignauxSections
Yusuke Hoshino

Samurai Ninja TV

Yusuke Hoshino
2 avis
Fiabilité
196 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2021 592%
Tradeview-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 343
Bénéfice trades:
782 (58.22%)
Perte trades:
561 (41.77%)
Meilleure transaction:
460 560.00 JPY
Pire transaction:
-925 300.00 JPY
Bénéfice brut:
31 242 806.00 JPY (115 020 pips)
Perte brute:
-27 270 554.00 JPY (95 981 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
26 (1 260 748.00 JPY)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 389 751.00 JPY (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
7.85%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
67.32%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.26
Longs trades:
804 (59.87%)
Courts trades:
539 (40.13%)
Facteur de profit:
1.15
Rendement attendu:
2 957.75 JPY
Bénéfice moyen:
39 952.44 JPY
Perte moyenne:
-48 610.61 JPY
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-566 572.00 JPY)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 682 124.00 JPY (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
-26.67%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
8 109.00 JPY
Maximal:
3 162 607.00 JPY (44.26%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
71.95% (3 162 607.00 JPY)
Par fonds propres:
20.48% (622 278.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 1342
EURUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 35K
EURUSD -1
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 19K
EURUSD -5
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +460 560.00 JPY
Pire transaction: -925 300 JPY
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 260 748.00 JPY
Perte consécutive maximale: -566 572.00 JPY

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tradeview-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 2
InstaForex-Europe.com
0.00 × 2
Activtrades-4
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Demo
0.00 × 2
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.00 × 1
JustForex-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 3
Ava-Real 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 70
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.30 × 183
Tradeview-Live
0.41 × 106
Tickmill-Live09
0.66 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.67 × 3
TitanFX-03
0.71 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.83 × 12
EGlobal-Cent5
1.00 × 223
RoboForex-ProCent
1.33 × 3
PUPrime-Live 5
1.43 × 14
TitanFX-01
1.55 × 29
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.98 × 119
Ava-Real 1
2.00 × 2
It is a Tokyo nakane system which has a very high advantage.
Note moyenne:
Robert Carmona
307
Robert Carmona 2025.03.26 16:53 
 

I placed the Samurai Ninja on a small account with Axi Trader and the signal worked well and now have moved the signal to my primary trading account with IC Markets. The trader has a sizable amount of capital in his trading account and trades responsibly. I would recommend reducing risk though, his lot sizes are a little too large for my conservative approach.

I-mura Seiki
354
I-mura Seiki 2022.05.10 04:05  (modifié 2022.05.10 05:02) 
 

購読してから2日間で利益トレード無し-15%。今のところ残念 5/10

2025.07.23 01:58
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.09 19:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 04:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.08 19:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.08 04:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.09 19:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.09 04:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.02 02:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.12.20 04:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.12.20 02:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.11.29 04:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.11.07 02:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.06 05:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.23 03:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.10.21 04:37
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.10.15 03:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.10.09 21:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.16 20:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.14 22:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.24 21:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
