Trades:
1 343
Bénéfice trades:
782 (58.22%)
Perte trades:
561 (41.77%)
Meilleure transaction:
460 560.00 JPY
Pire transaction:
-925 300.00 JPY
Bénéfice brut:
31 242 806.00 JPY (115 020 pips)
Perte brute:
-27 270 554.00 JPY (95 981 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
26 (1 260 748.00 JPY)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 389 751.00 JPY (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
7.85%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
67.32%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.26
Longs trades:
804 (59.87%)
Courts trades:
539 (40.13%)
Facteur de profit:
1.15
Rendement attendu:
2 957.75 JPY
Bénéfice moyen:
39 952.44 JPY
Perte moyenne:
-48 610.61 JPY
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-566 572.00 JPY)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 682 124.00 JPY (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
-26.67%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
8 109.00 JPY
Maximal:
3 162 607.00 JPY (44.26%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
71.95% (3 162 607.00 JPY)
Par fonds propres:
20.48% (622 278.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|1342
|EURUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|35K
|EURUSD
|-1
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|19K
|EURUSD
|-5
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +460 560.00 JPY
Pire transaction: -925 300 JPY
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 260 748.00 JPY
Perte consécutive maximale: -566 572.00 JPY
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tradeview-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
It is a Tokyo nakane system which has a very high advantage.
I placed the Samurai Ninja on a small account with Axi Trader and the signal worked well and now have moved the signal to my primary trading account with IC Markets. The trader has a sizable amount of capital in his trading account and trades responsibly. I would recommend reducing risk though, his lot sizes are a little too large for my conservative approach.
購読してから2日間で利益トレード無し-15%。今のところ残念 5/10