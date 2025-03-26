SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Samurai Ninja TV
Yusuke Hoshino

Samurai Ninja TV

Yusuke Hoshino
2 recensioni
Affidabilità
196 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2021 592%
Tradeview-Live
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 343
Profit Trade:
782 (58.22%)
Loss Trade:
561 (41.77%)
Best Trade:
460 560.00 JPY
Worst Trade:
-925 300.00 JPY
Profitto lordo:
31 242 806.00 JPY (115 020 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-27 270 554.00 JPY (95 981 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (1 260 748.00 JPY)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 389 751.00 JPY (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
7.85%
Massimo carico di deposito:
67.32%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.26
Long Trade:
804 (59.87%)
Short Trade:
539 (40.13%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.15
Profitto previsto:
2 957.75 JPY
Profitto medio:
39 952.44 JPY
Perdita media:
-48 610.61 JPY
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-566 572.00 JPY)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 682 124.00 JPY (6)
Crescita mensile:
-23.74%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
8 109.00 JPY
Massimale:
3 162 607.00 JPY (44.26%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
71.95% (3 162 607.00 JPY)
Per equità:
20.48% (622 278.00 JPY)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 1342
EURUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 35K
EURUSD -1
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 19K
EURUSD -5
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +460 560.00 JPY
Worst Trade: -925 300 JPY
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 260 748.00 JPY
Massima perdita consecutiva: -566 572.00 JPY

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tradeview-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 2
InstaForex-Europe.com
0.00 × 2
Activtrades-4
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Demo
0.00 × 2
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.00 × 1
JustForex-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 3
Ava-Real 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 70
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.30 × 183
Tradeview-Live
0.41 × 106
Tickmill-Live09
0.66 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.67 × 3
TitanFX-03
0.71 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.83 × 12
EGlobal-Cent5
1.00 × 223
RoboForex-ProCent
1.33 × 3
PUPrime-Live 5
1.43 × 14
TitanFX-01
1.55 × 29
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.98 × 119
Ava-Real 1
2.00 × 2
13 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
It is a Tokyo nakane system which has a very high advantage.
Valutazione media:
Robert Carmona
307
Robert Carmona 2025.03.26 16:53 
 

I placed the Samurai Ninja on a small account with Axi Trader and the signal worked well and now have moved the signal to my primary trading account with IC Markets. The trader has a sizable amount of capital in his trading account and trades responsibly. I would recommend reducing risk though, his lot sizes are a little too large for my conservative approach.

I-mura Seiki
354
I-mura Seiki 2022.05.10 04:05  (modificato 2022.05.10 05:02) 
 

購読してから2日間で利益トレード無し-15%。今のところ残念 5/10

2025.07.23 01:58
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.09 19:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 04:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.08 19:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.08 04:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.09 19:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.09 04:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.02 02:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.12.20 04:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.12.20 02:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.11.29 04:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.11.07 02:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.06 05:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.23 03:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.10.21 04:37
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.10.15 03:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.10.09 21:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.16 20:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.14 22:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.24 21:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati