- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 343
Profit Trade:
782 (58.22%)
Loss Trade:
561 (41.77%)
Best Trade:
460 560.00 JPY
Worst Trade:
-925 300.00 JPY
Profitto lordo:
31 242 806.00 JPY (115 020 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-27 270 554.00 JPY (95 981 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (1 260 748.00 JPY)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 389 751.00 JPY (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
7.85%
Massimo carico di deposito:
67.32%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.26
Long Trade:
804 (59.87%)
Short Trade:
539 (40.13%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.15
Profitto previsto:
2 957.75 JPY
Profitto medio:
39 952.44 JPY
Perdita media:
-48 610.61 JPY
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-566 572.00 JPY)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 682 124.00 JPY (6)
Crescita mensile:
-23.74%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
8 109.00 JPY
Massimale:
3 162 607.00 JPY (44.26%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
71.95% (3 162 607.00 JPY)
Per equità:
20.48% (622 278.00 JPY)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|1342
|EURUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|35K
|EURUSD
|-1
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|19K
|EURUSD
|-5
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +460 560.00 JPY
Worst Trade: -925 300 JPY
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 260 748.00 JPY
Massima perdita consecutiva: -566 572.00 JPY
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tradeview-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 2
|
InstaForex-Europe.com
|0.00 × 2
|
Activtrades-4
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFX-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
JustForex-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 3
|
Ava-Real 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.30 × 183
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.41 × 106
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.66 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.67 × 3
|
TitanFX-03
|0.71 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.83 × 12
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|1.00 × 223
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|1.33 × 3
|
PUPrime-Live 5
|1.43 × 14
|
TitanFX-01
|1.55 × 29
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.98 × 119
|
Ava-Real 1
|2.00 × 2
13 più
It is a Tokyo nakane system which has a very high advantage.
I placed the Samurai Ninja on a small account with Axi Trader and the signal worked well and now have moved the signal to my primary trading account with IC Markets. The trader has a sizable amount of capital in his trading account and trades responsibly. I would recommend reducing risk though, his lot sizes are a little too large for my conservative approach.
購読してから2日間で利益トレード無し-15%。今のところ残念 5/10